Cy-Hawk Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones football team will host the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday as the rivals vie for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Iowa State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Iowa vs Iowa State Preview

These programs first squared off in October 1894, when Iowa State walked away with a 16-8 victory. The Hawkeyes have dominated the rivalry since then, however, taking 45 of the ensuing 66 meetings, including the last five.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyclones and Hawkeyes didn’t play last season, the first without a battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy since 1976.

For the first time ever, both teams will enter the matchup ranked in the top 10, though Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that each meeting with the Cyclones over the past two decades or so has been “a tough challenge.”

“I think records have been different during that through the course of time certainly, but you just always expect it to be a real battle, and this one I think will be the same way,” he added, according to 247 Sports.

“It just so happens right now that both of us have teams that have had some success. The big difference is that you look at our game from last time, there’s a lot of guys on that film in their red uniforms that are still there, and a lot of guys in our white uniforms that weren’t there, so that’s probably the biggest difference. But they’ve done a great job, and they’ve got a really good football team right now, and we have our hands full, I know that.”

Each squad opened their season with a victory a week ago.

The Hawkeyes pounded the then-No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers 34-6 at home, holding their foes to just 233 total yards.

“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I’m very pleased,” Ferentz said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s good team defense. I know that sounds mundane. But that’s how we play.”

Iowa came up with 3 interceptions, 2 of which belonged to senior defensive back Riley Moss, who returned both picks for touchdowns.

“We were very prepared,” Moss said, per AP. “We absolutely won because of film (study), and our preparation. Our game plan today was to stop the big plays, stay on top. We made them work for their yards, and their points.”

Unlike Iowa, the Cyclones didn’t dominate in their opener; they bested the Northern Iowa Panthers 16-10 at home.

“It was great to play a tough game,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said, per AP. “It was great to play a team that’s going to give you their best shot.”

Senior quarterback Brock Purdy connected on 21 of 26 passes for 199 yards, adding 58 yards with his legs.

“What wasn’t good was the little things,” Campbell said, per AP. “Offensively, you’re talking about just a couple areas where you’re a hair off.”