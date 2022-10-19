Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume Ideas Cause Debate

Thinking of wearing a Dahmer costume? You will probably face backlash. Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes are going viral, but that’s not sitting well with some victims’ families and others.

The Dahmer costumes took off because of Netflix’s series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and documentary exploring Dahmer’s crimes. According to Buzzfeed, eBay has now banned Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume items, saying they glorify violence.

Dahmer murdered 17 young men and boys in Ohio and Wisconsin. He was a cannibal, and he is one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers. Dahmer was murdered by another inmate, Christopher Scarver, in a state prison in 1994. Many of Dahmer’s victims were people of color or members of the LGBTQ community.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Popular Sites Were Still Selling Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume Ideas Despite the Criticism

Despite the criticism, Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume ideas and items were still for sale on Amazon.com, including Dahmer glasses, an orange jumpsuit like Dahmer wore in court, and a wig. Some of the items aren’t specifically marketed as Dahmer ideas. For example, they’re sold as an “Orange Prison Inmate Halloween Costume” and “New Non-Prescription Premium Aviator Clear Lens Glasses Gold.” Etsy.com is selling Dahmer Halloween masks.

Costume Realm even went so far as to post a list of Dahmer costume ideas. It includes Levi’s jeans, an Old Milwaukee shirt, and a jean jacket.

im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 19, 2022

Gymnast Simone Biles was one of those expressing disgust that anyone would want to dress up like Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. “im just gon go head and say it,” she wrote on Twitter, “put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!”

The Mother of a Dahmer Victim Says the Costumes & Netflix Show Are Hurtful

Shirley Hughes is the mother of Dahmer’s victim Tony Hughes. The Netflix series devotes an entire episode to Tony’s life and death. He was hearing challenged. The story of Tony Hughes has moved and deeply disturbed many viewers.

Shirley Hughes told TMZ that she finds it hurtful that both Netflix and online sites and stores are profiting off the death of Tony and other victims.

She told TMZ that she believed the eBay ads should be removed or the profits given to victims’ families.

Twitter Users Criticized the Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes

Twitter not happy with people getting ready to be “Jeffrey Dahmer” for Halloween 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/GXuvF6iz0E — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 11, 2022

Many Twitter users weren’t happy about the Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume craze.

“Why are there even jeffrey dahmer costumes being made? that’s the REAL question,” wrote one.

‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ tells Sean Spicer that the #1 Halloween costume this year is Jeffrey Dahmer, which proves the woke mob doesn’t believe in law and order. pic.twitter.com/sVcl6GCs6X — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 19, 2022

“f you see anyone out in a Jeffrey Dahmer halloween costume…do everyone a favor and actively shun them from whatever space you’re in,” wrote another.

“PSA: Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes are not cool. Let’s not glorify this very real serial killer who preyed on young LGBT men of color,” a woman wrote.

Some people were resigned to the fact that people will probably do it anyway, but they weren’t happy about it. “The amount of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes this Halloween is gonna be disgusting,” a man wrote.

