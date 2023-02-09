Dana Simmons & Dylan Charles: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dana Simmons and Dylan Charles are a former Georgia school principal and physical education teacher who were fired after being accused of having sex at the elementary school where they worked.

An investigators’ report accuses Simmons and Charles, who are both married to other people, of engaging in a sexual relationship that spilled onto school property and included accusations of office bugging and Charles’ wife watching sexual encounters between the two.

Both were fired from their jobs, according to WSB-TV.

“Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the Professional Standards Commission as necessary,” Superintendent Ann Hopkins told the television station in a statement.

“Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the District immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings. The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found. The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students,” the statement reads.

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised,” Hopkins told WSB-TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dana Simmons Raised Concern to Administrators That Dylan Charles Had ‘Bugged’ Her Office, the Report Says

According to the internal investigative report, on January 17, 2023, Hopkins “advised she had been made aware of allegations of sexual misconduct between the principal of the Banks County Elementary School, Dr. Dana Simmons, and the school Physical Education teacher, Dylan Charles.”

John Grant and Dr. Paul Shaw conducted the investigation because “Dr. Hopkins considered herself and members of her administrative team too familiar with all parties involved to conduct the investigation,” the report, which was posted to Scribd, says.

According to the report, Simmons “expressed to Dr. Hopkins that she was concerned Dylan Charles had bugged her office or had a source at the BOE (Board of Education) office providing him information regarding BOE activities.”

At that point, Hopkins “initiated a meeting including the Director of Operations, Mr. Mike Cleveland, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, Ms. Joy Edwards, and Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles. The issue of Mr. Charles having access to information he was not entitled to receive was resolved,” the report says.

2. Dylan Charles Told Administrators That He Was Involved in an ‘Extramarital Affair’ With Simmons, Showing Them Photos, the Report Says

Charles asked to speak to the administrators without Simmons present, the report says. At that point, he informed administrators that “he had been involved in an extramarital affair with Dr. Simmons for several years,” it says.

According to the report, he said the sexual encounters “associated with the affair had taken place at the Elementary School and off campus. Mr. Charles provided Dr. Hopkins a picture on his cell phone showing Dr. Simmons kissed him on the cheek.”

The report adds that Charles “then provided a second picture of him and Dr. Simmons kissing, mouth to mouth.”

She initially denied any sexual contact had occurred when confronted, the report says. Rather, she admitted to having an “inappropriate friendship” with Charles, the report says. He also provided a photo of a naked man and woman engaging in sexual intercourse in a vehicle, but the faces “are not clear,” the report says.

Another picture showed a “naked woman standing in a room,” identified as a bathroom in the school, according to the report, which says an additional photo shows a woman performing a sex act on a man in a vehicle.

“The allegations were totally unexpected and inconsistent with previous interaction with Dr. Simmons,” the report says.

3. Dana Simmons Accused Dylan Charles’ Wife, Kelsey Charles, of Watching While She Had ‘Sexual Relations’ With Dylan Charles, the Report Says

Charles consulted with an attorney and “was advised he was as culpable as Dr. Simmons using school system facilities inappropriately,” the report says.

Charles admitted he and Dr. Simmons “routinely used the school to meet and engage in sexual activities,” it says.

Charles also provided text messages between his wife, Kelsey Charles, and Simmons, the report says.

“The totality of the evidence tends to support Mr. Charles’s claim of an inappropriate relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles,” the report says.

Dr. Leigh Ann Perry told investigators that Simmons told her that she had an “inappropriate friendship” with Charles, the report says.

Simmons was crying when interviewed, the report says. She provided screenshots of texts from Charles’ wife that included Charles without a shirt and “wearing some type of cape,” the report says.

One text from Kelsey Charles disparaged another person for “doing a poor job,” and Simmons suspected Charles was in a relationship with that person, according to the report. She then admitted “she was involved in a sexual relationship with Mr. Charles,” the report says.

“She stated Kelsey Charles set up the sexual liaisons with her husband. Dr. Simmons also stated Kelsey Charles watched as she and her husband had sexual relations,” the report says. However, Simmons “denied having sexual relations at the school,” the report says.

Kelsey Charles is also a teacher, according to her Facebook page.

4. A Friend of Dana Simmons Told Investigators She Considered Dylan Charles a ‘Playboy’

Principal Dana Simmons and PE Teacher Dylan Charles Fired After Allegedly Having Sex At Elementary School, Charles’ Wife, Kelsey Reportedly Filmed Encountershttps://t.co/xF2Wd4rhEH pic.twitter.com/2VIoLXYGfk — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) February 9, 2023

According to the report, Simmons “provided the names of several women she believed Mr. Charles was involved with now, or previously involved with.” She was remorseful, it says.

Trisha Gilmer, described in the report as a “confidant of Dr. Simmons, said that she was aware that the relationship between Charles and Simmons “had progressed to a sexual relationship.”

She considered Charles “a playboy and told Dr. Simmons to get a new friend,” the report says. She said she saw a text from Charles’ wife asking Simmons, “Would you like to f*** my husband?” it adds.

Gilmer told investigators that Simmons cried about the relationship on several occasions and told her that Charles “informed her the relationship would never be over,” the report says.

She described Dylan and Kelsey Charles as a “calculating couple,” the report says.

Kelsey Charles was interviewed and also entered the interview room crying, it adds.

“Ms. Charles stated she suspected for some time there was a relationship between her husband and Dr. Simmons,” the report said.

She added that Simmons had spoken with her about problems she was having with Dylan Charles and promised to help them with their careers, the report says, adding that she believed Simmons was “manipulating both her and her husband. Dr. Simmons was constantly contacting her and pressured her to allow her to have sex with her husband,” she told investigators, according to the report.

“Ms. Charles admitted she was aware of the sexual relationship Dr. Simmons had with Dylan and she watched them have sexual relations and recorded/videoed sexual encounters,” the report says.

The other woman accused of having a relationship with Charles was also interviewed. She said she was going through a divorce and, when she was employed at the school district, Simmons approached her about “joining a group of swingers,” so she started avoiding her, the report says.

She said nothing else out of the norm happened, the report says. It adds that she “quit working for the system because the principal was unprofessional and she needed more money.”

5. Both Dana Simmons & Dylan Charles Had No Prior Disciplinary Issues, the Investigative Report Says

According to the report, Simmons, the principal of Banks County Elementary School, has been employed by Banks County Board of Education “in various positions for approximately 20 years. She has served as principal of the Elementary school for the past two years and is currently in her third year.”

Hopkins considered Simmons “a capable principal and has no prior discipline issues,” the report says.

Dylan Charles, Physical Education teacher at Banks County Elementary School, “has been employed at the school for approximately seven years,” the report says. “Dr. Hopkins advised Mr. Charles has received satisfactory evaluations and has no discipline issues.”

Simmons’ LinkedIn page lists her as a real estate agent in Clarkesville, Georgia, since November 2022, as well as assistant principal at Banks County Elementary and for the Banks County Board of Education. She was also previously a counselor for Banks County Schools. Her Facebook and Instagram pages are deleted.

She received a doctorate of education degree from Liberty University in 2013, and a degree in school counseling from the University of Georgia.

Her Twitter picture shows Simmons with her husband James and indicates he has worked as a realtor.

READ NEXT: See Videos of the Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Down.