David Weiss Family: Wife Deborah Scheinbach Weiss, Father Meyer Weiss

United States Attorney David Weiss of Delaware is married to lawyer wife Deborah Scheinbach Weiss, according to property records and a family obituary. His father Meyer Weiss was a former IRS agent convicted of taking bribes, The New York Post confirmed.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss to be special counsel over the Hunter Biden case he was already in charge of, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, sparking a flurry of controversy.

The prosecutor’s full name is David Charles Weiss or David C. Weiss. Weiss was nominated to be U.S. Attorney by the Trump White House. In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote that the state’s two Democratic senators picked Weiss in a “blue slip” process.

Here’s what you need to know:

David Charles Weiss Is Married to Wife Deborah, With Whom He Has 2 Children

The obituary for his mother, Betty Weiss, says that David Weiss is married to Deborah Weiss, which public records also confirm.

The couple has children, but Heavy is not naming them for their own privacy.

Betty (nee: Whitman) Weiss was the wife of the late Meyer Weiss, according to that obit. Meyer Weiss died in 2003, according to his own obit.

A 1996 property transfer in the News Journal, accessed through Newspapers.com, gives David C. Weiss’s wife’s name as Deborah Scheinbach Weiss. It says they sold a Wilmington, Delaware, property together to another man.

Deborah Scheinbach Weiss, the Wife of David C. Weiss, Is a Wilmington, Delaware, Lawyer Who Works on Securities & Antitrust Litigation

According to the Grant and Eisenhofer law firm in Wilmington, Delaware, Deborah Scheinbach Weiss “is an associate at Grant & Eisenhofer, focusing on securities and antitrust litigation.”

The bio continues:

As a contract attorney with G&E for several years, Ms. Weiss was part of G&E teams whose efforts resulted in significant awards for clients, including In re London Silver Fixing, Ltd. Antitrust Litigation, a case involving the manipulation of currency markets; In re Starz Stockholder Litigation, a class action by stockholders of Starz against Starz directors alleging breach of fiduciary duty in negotiating and approving the sale of Starz to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; and the $1 billion settlement in the Royal Bank of Scotland case in the United Kingdom, involving mortgage-backed securities that was a case of first impression in the UK. Prior to joining G&E, Ms. Weiss practiced law in Philadelphia, where she worked on commercial litigation matters on behalf of national franchise systems and other clients, and provided operational counsel to various businesses. She has served as a lecturer to the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, speaking on franchise matters. Ms. Weiss was graduated from Villanova Law School, where she was an Associate Editor of the Villanova Law Review, and from the State University of New York, College at Buffalo, where she received a B.A. in journalism.

Meyer Weiss, the Father of David Weiss, Was an IRS Agent Accused of Accepting Bribes, Reports Say

The non-profit group Marco Polo tweeted that David Charles Weiss “is the son of Meyer Weiss,” adding, “Meyer was an IRS agent in Philly from 1955 to 1984. During his tenure, Meyer accepted over $200k in bribes from businessmen to help them break federal tax laws.”

The New York Post also reported on the accusations against Meyer Weiss, citing Marco Polo. According to the Post, Meyer Weiss paid for part of his son’s college and law school educations with bribe money.

David Charles Weiss (DOB: 06/13/1956) is the son of Meyer Weiss (DOB: 02/16/1924). Meyer was an IRS agent in Philly from 1955 to 1984. During his tenure, Meyer accepted over $200k in bribes from businessmen to help them break federal tax laws.

Background here:… pic.twitter.com/ahQcppNNNZ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) July 14, 2023

A 1984 article in the Washington Post reported that the case stemmed from Albert Nipon, “chairman of a women’s clothing design firm whose dresses have been worn by Nancy Reagan and Rosalynn Carter,” and who was indicted by a federal grand jury in Philadelphia “on charges that he bribed two Internal Revenue Service agents to avoid paying nearly $800,000 in 1978 personal and corporate income taxes. The agents were also indicted.”

“IRS agent Meyer Weiss, in the Philadelphia office, and retired agent Edmond Costantini, of Broomall, Pa., were charged with conspiracy to defraud the government and accepting bribes ‘to commit . . . a fraud on the United States in violation of their official duty,'” the Washington Post reported of the indictments.

According to a 1985 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, accessed via Newspapers.com, Weiss received a four-year prison sentence.

David C. Weiss Was Sworn in as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware in 2018

According to his biography with the U.S. Department of Justice, David C. Weiss “was appointed by President Trump to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware and was sworn in on February 22, 2018. USA Weiss previously served as the First Assistant United States Attorney (2007-2009; 2012-2018) and both the Acting and Interim United States Attorney for the District of Delaware (2009 to 2011).”

The bio continues:

Mr. Weiss began his legal career in 1984 as a law clerk to Justice Andrew D. Christie of the Delaware Supreme Court. After completing his clerkship, Mr. Weiss served as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1986 through 1989, prosecuting a variety of federal crimes. Mr. Weiss joined Duane Morris in 1989 and became a partner at the firm in 1993. While at Duane Morris, Mr. Weiss practiced in the firm’s commercial litigation department. In 1999 Mr. Weiss joined The Siegfried Group, a financial services firm, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President. Mr. Weiss is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and Widener University School of Law. He is a member of the Delaware and Pennsylvania bars.

READ NEXT: Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Background.