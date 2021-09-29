How to Watch Devils vs Capitals Preseason Online Without Cable

The New Jersey Devils will make its NHL preseason debut against a Washington Capitals team (0-1) with one game under its belt already.

Devils vs Capitals Preview

Washington will continue evaluating its young offensive talent in the absence of star center Niklas Backstrom.

The 15th-year veteran hasn’t practiced in training camp due to recovery from a hip injury that happened last season according to WashingtonCaps.com’s Mike Vogel. Washington has Backstrom listed as week-to-week ahead of the Oct. 13 season opener, Vogel noted.

Recent Capitals draft picks Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre, who both played in the preseason opener, will likely get ice time against New Jersey, Vogel reported. McMichael won 53% of his faceoffs in the opener against the Boston Bruins. Lapierre made only 18% of his faceoffs.

New Jersey will get its first look at defenseman Dougie Hamilton, previously a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. The veteran signed with the team in July, and he hopes to boost the team’s power play according to NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale.

“He gives us a big-time defenseman. He’s top five in the League and for us to have him, that could take us to another step,” Devils center Jack Hughes said per Morreale.

For the Devils, it’s been rebuild mode for a while with a three-year absence from the Stanley Cup playoffs. New Jersey has one playoff appearance since 2012 when the team lost in the Stanley Cup finals.

Developing younger players such as Hughes, 20, will be key according to Morreale. The Devils have numerous key players under the age of 24 per Morreale — Nico Hischier, Michael, McLeod, Nolan Foote, Janne Kuokkanen, Yegor Sharangovich, Ty Smith, and Jesper Boqvist.

New Jersey also has a talented prospect in forward Alexander Holtz, 19, whom the Devils picked No. 7 in the 2020 draft, Morreale reported. Holtz played in the Swedish Hockey League last season where he posted 18 points in 40 games per Morreale.

Lapierre, likewise is 19, and is looking to make a splash with the Capitals in the preseason. The Capitals drafted him at No. 22 in 2020, but he played another year of junior hockey in Canada.

“My goal is to get a spot in the National Hockey League,” Lapierre said per Vogel. “I know it’s a tough job. I’m only 19, but if I have to go back to juniors, it will be that. If I can play in the National Hockey League it will be that, so I’ll be ready for whatever situation. My job as a hockey player is to be ready each and every night and to show the coaching staff and everyone here what I’m made of. Right now, that’s my goal and we’ll see what happens.”