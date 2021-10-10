How to Watch Princess Diana 2021 CNN Documentary Online

The latest TV or film to examine the life of Diana, Princess of Wales is “Diana,” a miniseries premiering Sunday, October 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Diana" online:

‘Diana: The Person Behind the Princess’ Preview

Princess Diana’s story started like a fairytale. Discover what her life was really like in the new CNN Original Series #DianaCNN, premiering Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT pic.twitter.com/FT7nOtBB5r — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2021

CNN has been upping its original documentary game lately and the latest foray is “Diana: The Person Behind the Princess.” This six-part miniseries “reveals the person behind the princess, with rarely seen footage and new interviews that reframe the conventional story of her life and legacy,” according to the CNN press release.

It continues:

“Diana,” produced by October Films, re-examines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess”. Drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, the series is a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. A woman more complex than history has acknowledged and a feminist role model who showed vulnerability and strength, Diana was truly a blueprint for the modern woman. “Diana” explores her strength and flaws, revealing a compelling and complicated woman who was an aristocratic rebel, fashion icon, humanitarian hero, hopeless romantic, and dedicated mother.

“This series takes an honest look at a woman who was not afraid to carve her own path and in doing so, set a new standard for women around the globe,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “Twenty-four years after her death, her story remains a symbol of hope and determination for all those defying the status quo.”

The episode guide is as follows:

“The Girl From Norfolk” on October 10: “Before she was the world-beloved Princess, Diana Spencer was a lonely child with distant parents. Meeting Prince Charles was a dream come true, but Diana has little idea of the challenges she will continue to endure in her new role.”

“Royal Rivalries” on October 17: “Charles and Diana’s fairytale wedding captivated the world and promised a perfect life for the young royal couple. Yet in private, Diana feels side-lined by the royal family as she struggles with bulimia and the persistent, lingering presence of another woman in her marriage.”

“Di-Mania” on October 24: “Princess Diana’s rise to global stardom creates tensions and jealousy between her and Prince Charles. As the rift between them deepens, the royal marriage begins to unravel.”

“A Royal Rogue” on October 31: “Diana shocks the nation with a book detailing hidden truths of her life. It has devasting results for her marriage, but the public are strong in their support for the Princess they love. Her most daring departure from royal traditions is yet to come.”

“The Price of Freedom” on November 7: “Diana exits from her marriage to Prince Charles and turns towards humanitarian causes close to her heart. As press interest in Diana peaks, no one could have predicted what was to come.”

“Her Legacy Continues” on November 14: “Diana became the “People’s Princess” as the world grieved her passing. Twenty-four years after her death, her incredible legacy continues as the Princess who forever changed the monarchy.”

“Diana: The Person Behind the Princess” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CNN.