How to Watch ‘Domino Masters’ Online for Free

There’s a new game show coming to TV when “Domino Masters” premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Domino Masters” streaming online for free:
‘Domino Masters’ Preview
Following the success of “Lego Masters,” FOX greenlit another competition show along the same lines called “Domino Masters.” Hosted by Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, the show aims to bring “imagination and creative ingeuinity to life,” according to the FOX description.
The FOX press release teases:
“Domino Masters” brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Stonestreet is joined by a panel of judges, including best-selling author and actress Danica McKellar (“Matchmaker Mysteries”), NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis (“The Challenge”) and professional domino artist Steve Price, as 16 skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers.
Throughout the competition, Stonestreet and the judges will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer).
In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topple. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of “Domino Masters.”
The trios competing on the show are as follows:
Team Triathletes: Claudius Mbemba, Evan Voeltner and Stevens Cadet
Team Charlie’s Angles: Kelly Tucker, Inga Woods and Ruby Houchens
Team Bearded Buddies: Paul McCaffrey, Jared Lyon and James “Junior” Roth
Team Dominerds: Derek Koops, Lyle Broughton and Alex Koops
Team Bad Boys Big Toys: Scott Cortus, Nick Netta and Elando Baltimore
Team Bi-Coastal Brainiacs: Nate Omaivboje, Kayla Smart and DiAngelo Soriano
Team The OG Topplers: Paul Nelson, Scott Suko and Greg Berkin
Team Runs In The Family: John Wickham, Kristine Kazian and Brian Kazian
Team Brains & Brawn: Chris Wright, Emma Renner and Ben Tardif
Team Construction Crew: Luke Greenway, Nick Greene and Hugh Benjamin
Team Dominators: DeMond Nason, Michael Carrasquillo and Breenae Washinton
Team Rocket Science: Gloria Robinson, Robert Dehate and Rick Mascheck
Team Back Breakers: Michael Fantauzzo, Doug Pieschel & Matt VanVleck
Team Mechanical Mavericks: Gabe Dean, Rachel Wess and Tanek Ballachanda
Team Teen Topplers: Alex Nickel, Victoria Bahary and Nathan Heck
Team Wonder Women: Farah Bajwa, Niasia Williams and Brianne Martin
“Domino Masters” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.