How to Watch ‘Domino Masters’ Online for Free

There’s a new game show coming to TV when “Domino Masters” premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Domino Masters” streaming online for free:

'Domino Masters' Preview





DOMINO MASTERS brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces

Following the success of “Lego Masters,” FOX greenlit another competition show along the same lines called “Domino Masters.” Hosted by Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, the show aims to bring “imagination and creative ingeuinity to life,” according to the FOX description.

The FOX press release teases:

“Domino Masters” brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Stonestreet is joined by a panel of judges, including best-selling author and actress Danica McKellar (“Matchmaker Mysteries”), NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis (“The Challenge”) and professional domino artist Steve Price, as 16 skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers. Throughout the competition, Stonestreet and the judges will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer). In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topple. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of “Domino Masters.”

The trios competing on the show are as follows:

Team Triathletes: Claudius Mbemba, Evan Voeltner and Stevens Cadet

Team Charlie’s Angles: Kelly Tucker, Inga Woods and Ruby Houchens

Team Bearded Buddies: Paul McCaffrey, Jared Lyon and James “Junior” Roth

Team Dominerds: Derek Koops, Lyle Broughton and Alex Koops

Team Bad Boys Big Toys: Scott Cortus, Nick Netta and Elando Baltimore

Team Bi-Coastal Brainiacs: Nate Omaivboje, Kayla Smart and DiAngelo Soriano

Team The OG Topplers: Paul Nelson, Scott Suko and Greg Berkin

Team Runs In The Family: John Wickham, Kristine Kazian and Brian Kazian

Team Brains & Brawn: Chris Wright, Emma Renner and Ben Tardif

Team Construction Crew: Luke Greenway, Nick Greene and Hugh Benjamin

Team Dominators: DeMond Nason, Michael Carrasquillo and Breenae Washinton

Team Rocket Science: Gloria Robinson, Robert Dehate and Rick Mascheck

Team Back Breakers: Michael Fantauzzo, Doug Pieschel & Matt VanVleck

Team Mechanical Mavericks: Gabe Dean, Rachel Wess and Tanek Ballachanda

Team Teen Topplers: Alex Nickel, Victoria Bahary and Nathan Heck

Team Wonder Women: Farah Bajwa, Niasia Williams and Brianne Martin

“Domino Masters” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.