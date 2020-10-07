Dr. Hueytzen Wu, Texas A&M Kingsville Professor, Still Missing After His Car Was Found

Dr. Hueytzen Wu, a professor at Texas A&M Kingsville, is missing. He’s 75-years-old and was last seen on October 1. Police said his vehicle was found near Brownsville, and he was last seen acting confused. He is diabetic and does not have his medication with him. A large sum of cash was taken from his account before he disappeared.

1. Wu Was Last Seen October 1 at a Convenience Store in Hebbronville

Wu was last seen by neighbors on October 1 around 4:45 p.m. in Kingsville, KIII TV reported. He drives a white Nissan Quest, license plate FHP8804, KRISTV reported. (Other media reported he was driving a white Nissan Odyssey.) Kingsville, Texas, police are looking for him.

The Monitor reported that Wu was least seen at a convenience store in Hebbronville.

Wu is 75-years-old and typically wears glasses. He’s 5’7″, weights 140 pounds, and family has not been able to reach him.

If you have any information, you can call the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311. His son, Didi Wu, also noted on a missing person flyer that you can call him with information at 210-896-1732.

2. His Car Was Found Near a SpaceX Facility in Texas

Wu’s car was found at Boca Chica Beach near a SpaceX facility close to Brownsville, Texas near the Mexico border, The Monitor reported.

A circulating Facebook post said his car was seen crashed, but this has not been confirmed. The post indicates that his car was seen on camera on October 2 in Laredo and then in Hebbronville a couple of hours later. Seven hours later, video captured his car crashed, according to the circulating post. No one was found in his car.

3. A Large Amount of Cash Was Withdrawn from His Account

A large amount of cash was withdrawn from Wu’s account, police told The Monitor. A circulating Facebook post indicates that the check was deposited to an unknown bank account, but this has not been confirmed.

4. Witnesses Said He Appeared Confused

Witnesses said that Wu seemed dazed and confused when last seen, not sure of where he was or where he was going, The Monitor reported. Police told The Monitor that Wu is diabetic and doesn’t have his medication.

“The symptoms described above are consistent with an individual that has not received appropriate medication,” police said.

5. He Teaches Math at Texas A&M Kingsville

He’s a professor at Texas A&M Kingsville teaching mathematics, KRISTV reported. Texas A&M Kingsville shared his missing person flyer on Facebook and wrote: “The University is aware of the missing person report for Math Professor Dr. Hueytzen Wu. If you or someone you know has any information about Dr. Wu, please contact Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311.”

According to his bio at Texas A&M University Kingsville, he has a Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas and his research interests include functional analysis and general topology. He’s written numerous papers, including one that was ranked eighth in Science Direct’s Top 25 Hottest Articles in 2006, and one that ranked sixteenth by the same magazine in 2008.

He also authored a paper in 2008 that solved an open question that had been posted in 1938, according to his bio.

He has a positive rating on Rate My Professor. One student wrote in January 2020: “Its the Wu train. Jokes about that aside, he’s a good choice if you struggle with math, contrary to most people, he actually does teach decently well but does make note taking, difficult. His tests are super easy and if you go over the test examples he gives you you’ll have no issues getting an A or B in his class.”

Another student wrote in May 2019: “Dr. Wu is very passionate about math and he really wants all the students to do well. If you’re looking for a class that allows you to hammer the information into your skull, this is the one. He doesn’t just run off to the next subject. He gives great practice tests way ahead of the test . Do them until you need no notes and you will ace his test.”

