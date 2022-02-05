How to Watch Duke vs UNC Basketball Game Online Free

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels resume their storied Tobacco Road rivalry Saturday night with the first of two matchups this season.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs UNC online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Duke vs UNC Basketball Preview

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3 ACC) will do battle for the 256th time in their storied rivalry on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Both teams come into the game riding four-game winning streaks and are separated by just a half-game in the ACC standings.

Duke’s sensational freshman Paolo Banchero will get his first taste of the rivalry this weekend. The 6’10 forward leads the team with 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season and was named to the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List.

Banchero scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Duke’s 57-43 win over Notre Dame on the road on Monday.

The Blue Devils clamped down on defense and held Notre Dame to only 27.9 percent shooting from the field. The 43 points were the fewest allowed by Duke in an ACC game since they limited Clemson to 40 in 2013.

“We played really good defense. And to me that was the story of the game and with a one-day preparation—[Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey’s] team can be an offensive juggernaut,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski following the win on Monday. “They’ve been playing so well and they’re old and together. Tonight we were able to defend them.”

Saturday’s game will feature a classic matchup between two of the nation’s best big men, in Duke sophomore Mark Williams and UNC junior Armando Bacot. The two are on the watch list of 10 players for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

The 7’1 Williams leads the ACC with 3.19 blocks per game and averages 10.0 points per game with a 68.9 percent field goal percentage.

Bacot has been a force for UNC, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.5 ppg and 12.6 rpg. The 6’10 forward/center is second in the nation in double-doubles with 17 and third in rebounding. He has recorded 13 straight double-digit rebounding performances, including a monster effort on Tuesday against Louisville, when he pulled down a career-best 22 rebounds and scored 19 points.

Graduate forward Brady Manek led the way for the Tar Heels with 24 points in a 90-83 overtime win over the Cardinal. Sophomore guard RJ Davis added 18 points, including four three-pointers.

“Being in these situations and in being successful in these situations are a great learning experience for our guys,” said North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis following his team’s gutsy effort Tuesday. “For a lot of them, they’ve never been in this situation before, especially on the road.”

Duke will be looking to win Coach K’s last game in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Krzyzewski, who is coaching his final season for the Blue Devils, has a 49-46 record against UNC in his 41 years as Duke’s coach.

North Carolina won both meetings last season, which included a 91-87 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium and a 91-73 W at home in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series between the two powerhouse programs, 141-114, going into this weekend.