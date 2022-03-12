Duke vs VA Tech Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship Online

Duke and Virginia Tech will meet for the ACC championship on Saturday, March 12, in Brooklyn.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Virginia Tech online:

Duke vs Virginia Tech Preview

Duke will look to win head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final ACC tournament championship game on Saturday.

The longtime Duke coach has led the Blue Devils to 15 previous titles. Duke as shot at a No. 1 seed with a victory over Virginia Tech. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Duke projected as a No. 2 seed.

Virginia Tech may need to win its first-ever ACC title game appearance to make the Big Dance. The Hokies didn’t have a strong schedule according to CBS Sports, but wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina in the ACC tournament help.

The Hokies barely made it this far, opening the tournament with a 76-75 win over Clemson in overtime on Wednesday, March 9. Darius Maddox hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Hokies with 6.3 seconds left in the game to win it.

DARIUS MADDOX CALLED GAME@HokiesMBB GETS THE OT WIN ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/JmFyCvn55j — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 10, 2022

Virginia Tech didn’t bask in the glow too long and took care of business against Notre Dame with an 87-80 win on Thursday, March 10. Keve Aluma led the way for the Hokies with 20 points.

The Hokies then beat UNC 72-59 in the semifinals on Friday, March 11. Aluma led the Hokies again with 18 points.

Duke bounced Miami 80-76 from the tournament in Friday’s semifinals. A.J. Griffin buried 3-4 free throws during final 16 seconds for Duke to ice the game.

Against Syracuse in the quarterfinals, Duke scored the final 10 points of the game to win 88-79 on Thursday. Wendell Moore Jr. led Duke with 26 points.