‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Primetime soap reboot “Dynasty” is back for its fifth season, premiering Monday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Dynasty” Season 5 episodes online:

When we last saw the messy, meddlesome Carrington family and their cohorts, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) uncovered Eva’s (Kara Royster) schemes and obsession with Liam (Adam Huber), which led to a classic knock-down, drag-out fight between Fallon and Eva. Adam (Sam Underwood) threw Dr. Larson (Steven J. Young) off a balcony and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) got framed for it, while Jeff (Sam Adegoke) had a total breakdown and flew into a rage at Brady (Randy J. Goodwin). Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) tried to move their empire to Atlanta to derail Beto’s (Geovanni Gopradi) senate bid.

Then in the waning moments of the episode, Jeff, Beto, and Eva each separately showed up to Blake’s campaign gala with a gun. Shots were fired and Fallon was hit, falling into Liam’s arms.

When the show returns for its fifth season, there’s “more Carrington drama” in store, according to The CW press release.

It reads:

After Eva, Fallon’s scorned and lovesick assistant shot her, Fallon lay bleeding out on the campaign gala floor with her marriage to Liam also circling the drain. Will she survive the internal damage? Will her marriage survive the external damage? It’s anyone’s guess… Also racing for his life – electorally speaking – Blake steadily built a lead in the Georgia Senate race, thanks to Cristal employing a little Carrington manipulation of her own. This season, the marriage starts off in rough waters but soon hits smooth sailing as Cristal finds herself at the helm of a new position of power. With Blake’s airline soaring, it may be time for Blake and Cristal to consummate their marriage by joining together as one… business. The problem is, in this world, amassing more power just makes you more of a target for the people waiting to take you down. Now adorned in her finest prison orange, Alexis finds herself behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit. While one child – Adam – clearly was more involved than he’s letting on, another child – Amanda – does her best to exonerate her mother. A game of cat and mouse ensues as Amanda looks to settle some scores with Adam, leading to a season-long rivalry. As Adam builds up his new company this year, Amanda will do whatever she can to make him suffer. Meanwhile, while Jeff is no longer going into outer space, he’s still going into dangerous places. He soon finds himself in the midst of a dangerous war that he’s not sure he can win. At the same time, Dominique (Michael Michele) looks to expand her reach in the fashion industry, giving Kirby (Maddison Brown) another chance to return to a career that almost destroyed her. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) sets out to find an everlasting love and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) opens his heart only to uncover a devastating family secret.

The press release finishes by teasing, “This season is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. As we head towards our 100th episode, there will be no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and maybe even a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty.”

“Dynasty” returns with back-to-back episodes on Monday, December 20 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW. Following that double-header, the show moves back to its Friday timeslot when it returns for the rest of season five on Friday, March 11, 2022.