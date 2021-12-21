How to Watch Eagles vs Washington Game Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team lock-up in a critical late-season divisional battle with playoff implications on the line at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Washington online, with the options depending on where you live:

Eagles vs Washington Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-7) cap Week 15’s action on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played this past Sunday, was pushed back to Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington organization. Over twenty WFT players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top two quarterbacks – Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, ultimately leading to the league postponing the game.

As of Monday night, 16 players remained on the COVID-19 list, including Heinicke and Allen. They still can test out of the protocol in time to suit up for Tuesday’s game, but time is running short. If Heinicke and Allen can’t play, WFT will have to rely on Garrett Gilbert, who was recently signed off of the New England Patriots’ practice squad, or Kyle Shurmur.

Washington’s undermanned roster has also been impacted by a growing number of injuries to key players, including running back JD McKissick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who will both miss Tuesday’s contest.

McKissic and Washington’s top receiver Terry McLaurin both suffered concussions in WFT’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Having the extra couple of days off has benefited WFT, as they will get a few players back from injury including McLaurin, who got in a full practice and was cleared to play.

“The biggest thing as we get guys back is getting them reintegrated into what we’re doing and at the same time keeping them fresh,” said coach Ron Rivera. “We don’t want to wear them down.”

WFT almost pulled off a miraculous comeback last week against the Cowboys but their second-half rally came up just short in the 27-20 defeat. Washington was bombarded in the first half by a Cowboys defense that forced four turnovers and had five sacks, leading to a 24-0 deficit at halftime.

Heinicke left the game with a knee injury and backup quarterback Kyle Allen stepped in to lead the comeback that got WFT back into the game in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, it was an Allen fumble with 2:24 to go that sealed WFT’s fate.

The Eagles should be well-rested coming off their bye week. The extra time off allowed QB Jalen Hurts and RB Miles Sanders to heal from their recent injuries and both are expected to start on Tuesday.

Hurts missed the Week 13 game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury, but backup QB Gardner Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 win on the road.

“It felt so good, man,” said Minshew, who made his first start since playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. “It’s the best time I’ve had since we won last year. There’s nothing like that feeling. Glad to do it with this group of guys. They made it easy for me.”

Sanders rushed for 120 yards on 24 carries but left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

The Eagles should have both Sanders and Jordan Howard back on Tuesday to attack Washington on the ground. Howard is expected to play for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Philadelphia roster has also been affected by COVID-19, with offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday.

The winner of Tuesday night’s game will improve to 7-7 and be right in the thick of the Wild Card hunt with two weeks to play.