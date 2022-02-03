East-West Shrine Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 97th East-West Shrine Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, February 3.

The game (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 East-West Shrine Game online:

East-West Shrine Game 2022 Preview

The top college players in the nation have a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience in this game, which is the longest-running all-star game in college football history.

“The East-West Shrine Bowl is not only a showcase for tremendous athletes who have a dream of playing at the next level, it is also a venue for upwardly mobile coaches in the NFL,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. “This is an opportunity to further develop, evaluate and showcase our assistant coaches who may be our next generation of head coaches.”

Current Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach D’Anton Lynn is slated to be the head coach of the East team, while Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will lead the West.

“The relationship between the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL is key to the growth of our game, not only for the hundreds of student-athletes who move on to professional careers, but also to highlight the professional development for coaches, referees, and player personnel staff as they rise through the NFL ranks,” Bob Roller, executive director of the East-West Shrine Bowl, said.

Some players to keep an eye on for the East squad include UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips, South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., Nebraska wideout Samori Toure and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, whose measurements (he came in at just under 5-foot-9) have resulted in him taking some reps at wide receiver. A possible position switch for King could be something to watch out for.

On the West side, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods, Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and USC running back Keontay Ingram are key players to keep an eye on.

Players on both sides have been working with former NFL greats, which is a unique aspect of the Shrine game.

“NFL Legends Steven Jackson, Thomas Davis, Donnie Edwards and fellow East West Shrine Game Hall of Famer Will Shields are not only captains for the game, they are active participants in the development of these draft-eligible prospects,” Vincent said, via press release. “The next generation of football athletes will benefit all week from these Legends’ knowledge of the game and understanding of the evaluation process. This interaction is part of how we celebrate Legends of the past and those of the future.”