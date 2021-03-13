Edwards vs Muhammad Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

Two welterweight contenders collide as Leon Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Edwards vs Muhammad Preview

Leon Edwards has won his last eight fights and ten of his last 11, earning him a main event spot opposite of Belal Muhammad on Saturday. It’s a big return to the octagon for Edwards, with his last fight coming in July of 2019. He’s had scraps on the docket against both Khamzat Chimaev and Tyron Woodley, but those never came to fruition.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs in the last year or so,” said Edwards, whose problems coincide with the start of the pandemic. “There have been a lot of frustrating times and I’d wonder what was going on. But I’m back in good spirits. I’m back in good health. I’m happy to be competing again.”

Edwards hasn’t tasted defeat since 2015, but knows he has to be more active if he wants to compete for a belt.

“I want to be active and I’m happy to put the past behind me,” Edwards said. “I have to remind everyone of who I am, but I will do that [on Saturday]. I am so well prepared and I am ready to go five hard rounds. It’s just a great feeling to be back and doing what I love.”

Belal Muhammad is the underdog for the fight, but is on a nice streak of his own, winning four fights consecutively and eight of his last nine. His nickname is is “Remember the Name.” He’s looking forward to helping MMA fans do that on Saturday against Edwards.

“Ever since I started out in amateur [MMA], it was hard for people to remember my name,” Muhammad told The New York Post. “For me, it was like, I want to have the fighting style and the personality where people remember the name, where they’re not gonna forget it.

“You get that credit for being one of those guys that steps up, one of those guys that’s willing to fight anytime, anyplace, anywhere,” Muhammad added. “And I just want to show the fan base that I’m that guy. I’m that guy who’s going to be ready, that guy who’s always ready to fight and willing to fight.”

Main Card

Welterweight: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206)

Featherweight: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)

Flyweight: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Middleweight: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5)

Prelims

Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)

Women’s Flyweight: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)

Women’s Strawweight: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171)