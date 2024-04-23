Ex Yakima Cop Spotted in Oregon After Murders of Ex-Wife, Teen Girlfriend, Police Say

Elias Huizar is a former police officer from Washington State who is accused of murdering his ex-wife and underage girlfriend before leaving the state with his son, with a possible sighting in Oregon.

“The person of interest has been identified as 40 year old Elias Huizar. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs,” West Richland police wrote. Huizar previously worked as a school resource officer for the Yakima Police Department, The Seattle Times reported.

An Amber Alert for Roman Huizar, 1, says that Huizar is “suspected of murdering ex-wife and girlfriend. 1 year old child is missing.”

On April 23, West Richland police wrote, “Portland PD has advised West Richland PD that Huizar was seen in Portland, Oregon overnight, possibly driving a black sedan. All resources are following up on this lead.”

In a news conference, West Richland police said multiple agencies are involved in tracking him down, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities would not take questions at that initial news conference.

1. An Amber Alert Says Police Believe Elias Huizar Is ‘Heading Towards Mexico’

On April 23, West Richland police wrote in a statement on Facebook that, on April 22, at approximately 9:45 p.m., “the Washington State Patrol, on behalf of the West Richland Police Department, issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roman Huizar and a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745.”

The release continues, “It is believed that the 1-year-old was taken by Elias Huizar. The Amber Alert was extended from Washington to Oregon and it is alleged that Huizar is heading towards Mexico. Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes.”

Police added, “We are asking for the public’s help in locating Huizar. Anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect should call 911 and refer to the West Richland homicide case.”

2. Elias Huizar Is Accused of Shooting His Ex-Wife, Amber Rodriguez, to Death Outside an Elementary School Where She Worked

According to police, at 3:23 p.m., the West Richland Police Department “responded to a shooting on the grounds at Wiley Elementary School in West Richland. One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene outside of the school. There were no other causalities.”

According to the Seattle Times, this victim was Huizar’s ex-wife, who worked as a “paraeducator at the school.”

The Times named his ex-wife as Amber Rodriguez, reporting that she “filed Friday for a change in custody for their two sons, ages 5 and 9.”

In February, she asked for a protection order to protect herself and the kids, according to The Times, which reported that she accused Huizar of harassing her “since their 2020 divorce and she believed he was mentally and emotionally unstable.”

3. The Second Murder Victim, Angelica Santos, Was 17 Years Old

Police wrote that they had discovered a second crime victim. Although police did not name her, The New York Post reported that she was his 17-year-old girlfriend Angelica Santos.

Santos’s brother Damien Santos shared a photo collage on Facebook and confirmed his sister’s death, writing, “It breaks my heart to write this but unfortunately my sister has passed away at the young age of 17 November 5 2006 – April 22 2024.”

“While serving a search warrant at the residence of homicide suspect Elias Huizar, West Richland Police Detectives and partner agencies discovered a second crime scene,” they wrote.

“A second homicide victim was found inside the residence. No information about the victim’s identity is being released at this time, except to say that it is not Huizar but that the victim is a known associate of the suspect.”

4. Elias Huizar Was Accused in February of Raping Another Underage Girl

In February 2024, the City of Yakima wrote in a news release that Huizar had been arrested.

“The City of Yakima has recently become aware of allegations and the subsequent arrest of a former employee, Elias Huizar, by the West Richland Police Department. Huizar has not been employed by the City of Yakima since February 2022,” the release said.

“The investigation of the allegations against Huizar is being conducted by the West Richland Police Department. Media inquiries regarding this case should be made to the West Richland Police Department,” it noted.

According to the Seattle Times, Huizar was accused of “raping a friend of his teenage girlfriend,” with the latter being the mother of the missing child.

The Times reported that Huizar was accused of sexually assaulting “the unconscious house guest after a night of drinking,” but was released on $200,000 bail.

The Tri-City Herald reported that Huizar was also being investigated for whether his relationship with Santos was legal due to her age. According to the Tri-City Herald, Huizar was arrested after his girlfriend told police she caught him sexually assaulting the girl.

5. Amber Rodriguez, Who Also Worked as a Real Estate Broker, Was Remembered as ‘Sweet & Kind’

A woman remembered Rodriguez in a Facebook tribute. It read,

Amber Marie Rodriguez I’m heartbroken for you and your beautiful family. You are so sweet and kind and I will miss your broker calls and how you always bragged on your babies. I’ll never forget when we first met and real estate was your path to freedom for you and your boys. Nobody deserves what you went through. May the full force of justice be served. This tragedy has rocked our tiny town and I can only hope that this sheds light on what’s wrong with our system! You will be missed Amber! 💔🙏🏻😢

Rodriguez’s Facebook page is filled with selfies and photos of three kids; it says she worked as a real-estate broker.

Another woman wrote, “Amber Marie Rodriguez you were a beautiful and strong woman with the best laugh. I’m sorry to the family for such a huge loss. She will truly be missed. Please be on the lookout the baby associated with this case.”

