England vs Denmark 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

England and Denmark meet Wednesday night for a spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Denmark online. With all of these options, you can also watch Sunday’s final, which will be on ESPN.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a multi-view feed (the screen is split into four different views: the regular broadcast you see on TV, an overhead view and a featured player view for each team; it includes normal audio with broadcasters) of every remaining Euro 2020 match live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

In addition to every Euro 2020 match, including the final, ESPN+ also includes other international soccer throughout the year, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs Denmark live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

England vs Denmark Preview

England enters its semifinal matchup with Denmark with plenty of confidence, riding the momentum of a 4-0 beatdown of Ukraine in the quarterfinals. The “Three Lions” are 4-1 at the tournament and have yet to give up a goal, hanging their hat on their defense.

“We’ve got a fabulous opportunity. It’s a chance to make history as we’ve never been to a European Championship final,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. “It’s not so much pressure for this team; it’s another challenge that they’ve got the chance to take on, and at the moment they’re rising to those challenges. We had two games with Denmark in the autumn. I knew what a good side they were before and they’ve proved that again in this tournament. It is going to be a fantastic game to be part of.”

Harry Kane struggled in the group stage but came alive against Ukraine with a pair of big goals. He’s making sure to embrace the experience of playing at Wembley Stadium, which will be occupied by 60,000 fans.

“For me and a few of the older more experienced ones it will be the last chance to play a major tournament game at Wembley. What an opportunity,” Kane told the BBC. “What a moment it will be. Hopefully, we can win and have similar scenes to what we had (in the last 16) against Germany.”

Kane knows it won’t be easy and has the utmost respect for Denmark, a team that is surging at the right time.

“Denmark are a great team. We played them in the Nations League twice last year, and we didn’t win one game – one draw, one loss. But we need to try to focus on ourselves; it is a semifinal at our national stadium and we’ve got to use all those positives to worry about us,” Kane said. “We know if we get it right and play how we know we can then we have a great opportunity to get to a final. It’s going to be incredible.”

Denmark overcame a pair of losses to start the tournament and a scary on-field incident involving Christian Eriksen, who went into cardiac arrest.

“At the start of the tournament, we gave ourselves the goal of coming back to Wembley,” Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney told UEFA.com. “With everything that we’ve been through, it’s always been our No. 1 goal. Now we are ready for Wembley so, in terms of feelings, it has been crazy.”

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Stryger, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.