England vs Ukraine 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

England battles Ukraine with a spot in the Euro 2020 semifinals on the line on Saturday in Rome. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match if you’re in the US.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Ukraine and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a multi-view feed (the screen is split into four different views: the regular broadcast you see on TV, an overhead view and a featured player view for each team; it includes normal audio with broadcasters) of every remaining Euro 2020 match live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

In addition to every Euro 2020 match, including the final, ESPN+ also includes other international soccer throughout the year, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs Ukraine live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

England vs Ukraine Preview

Ukraine punched their first ticket to the final eight of a major tournament off a huge header from Artem Dovbyk in extra time against Sweden. The team lost to Austria and Netherlands in the group stage but have managed to be one of the final eight teams standing,” Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko said.

“We have achieved our main goal already and everything else will be a bonus. Probably, there is a different pressure on England. They are seen as favorites but everyone perfectly knows that anything can happen in football.

“We are preparing very seriously and we want to surprise England. We can see the great job done by [England manager] Gareth Southgate. Beyond all doubt, they are one of the best teams at this moment. So we perfectly understand how strong our opponent is and how hard the game will be for us.”

Dovbyk agreed with his coach’s sentiment on England.

“England are the strongest team not just in Europe but in the world as well,” the striker said. “They have the best players from the best league. Only if we stick together and fight, we’ll be able to win the game against a team like England.”

England has been stingy so far in the tournament, keeping a clean sheet in all four of their games. They moved on to the quarterfinals with a solid 2-0 win against Germany.

“Ukraine are a good side. I’ve been really impressed with what Andriy’s done with them. They had a couple of sticky results through the autumn, through the Nations League but they’ve bounced back, and they got a very good result in France, in the World Cup qualifiers and again this week against Sweden,” Southgate said. “If we give them space to play, they’ll play, and they’ve got some dangerous forwards. We’ve achieved one challenge but that’s not the Everest we set ourselves. We want to push on.”

England is a -250 to win, while Ukraine comes in at +800. The draw after regulation is set at +333. The total for the match is 2.5 goals. England has four wins, two draws and a single loss against Ukraine in their last seven matchups, dating back to 2000.

Predicted line-ups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

Out: Besedin, Zubkov

Misses next match if booked: Dovbyk, Shaparenko, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Doubtful: Saka (knock)

Misses next match if booked: Foden, Maguire, Phillips, Rice

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.