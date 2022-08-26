Esmeralda Upton: Plano, Texas Woman Caught in Racist Rant on Video

Esmeralda Upton is a Plano, Texas, realtor who was caught on video in a racist rant against a group of Indian women.

Plano, Texas, police announced that they had made an “assault arrest” in a “disturbance” involving Esmeralda Upton. Her full name is Esmeralda Armendarez Upton. She also uses the name Esmi Upton on social media, although her Facebook page is now blank. Her LinkedIn page has been deleted. It, too, was in the name Esmi Upton.

The video was shared by the daughter of one of the Indian women. The caption says, “This random woman came up to them cursing and throwing slurs This incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner. Suddenly she starts assaulting the four Indian women. Right before the police arrived she pulled out what seemed to be a gun and threatened to kill.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Accused Upton of ‘Terroristic Threats’ & ‘Assault Bodily Injury’

In a news release posted to their Facebook page, Plano police revealed that, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Plano Police Officers “responded to a disturbance that had just occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.”

“Upon officers arrival, several women advised that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location. Based on witness statements, the officer completed an offense report for Assault Bodily Injury (a Class A Misdemeanor) and Terroristic Threats (a Class B Misdemeanor),” they wrote.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives “arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.”

Police noted: “This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming.”

2. The Video Captured Upton Threatening to ‘Shoot Your As*’ as She Made Racist Comments About Indians

This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SNewEXRt3z — Reema Rasool (@reemarasool) August 25, 2022

The video, which has had more than 2.5 million views, captures Upton making racist comments. A woman asks why Upton came up to the women when they were minding their own business.

“Because you’re f***ing Indians, that’s why. These f****** Indians, they come to America because they want a better life but they’re obviously not living the great life in India. You come to our country, and you want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here.”

“What makes you think we are not Americans?” one of the women says.

“Because of the way you speak. Because I’m a Mexican-American, and I speak English.”

A woman said she was talking to her friend and Upton came up to her.

“Everywhere I f****** look, you Indians are f*cking everywhere. If life is so great in India, why are you all here? Turn your f****** camera off, and I’m happy to talk.”

“I’m Mexican, I’m Mexican, and I paid my f*cking way here,” Upton said in the video.

At that point, she appears to hit a woman. “Don’t touch me,” an Indian woman says.

“Oh, she’s hitting me; she’s hitting me,” an Indian woman said as more hitting occurs.

One of the Indian women’s daughter, Reema Rasool, shared the video on Twitter.

“This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English,” Rasool tweeted. “Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime.”

“Go back to your car,” one of the Indian women tells Upton, who rants, “Turn your f****** camera off.”

At another point she says, “Turn your f****** phone off or I swear to God I’ll shoot your a**.” She also said, “Don’t tell me what to f****** do b****.”

3. Upton Has Worked as a ‘Commercial Real Estate Closer’

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

Online records show that Upton is 58-years-old. She has lived in Plano and Dallas, Texas.

A cache of her now-deleted LinkedIn page says that her current job was listed as “Commercial Real Estate Closer at California Federal Bank, FSB.”

She listed her education as bachelor’s degree, “Business/Commerce, General from Mountain View College.”

4. The Victims Said Their Sense of Safety Was ‘Shattered’ & They Were ‘Terrified’

Play

Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested In a now viral video recorded by victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside a Plano restaurant on Wednesday. 2022-08-26T03:10:20Z

The victims are speaking out to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Our sense of safety was shattered in this incident,” one of the women said.

“In one word, we were terrified,” another said.

“I feel extremely humiliated that this could happen in a place like this,” one of the women said.

“It hurts you, right? It hurts you real bad.”

5. Upton’s Husband, Tom Upton, Died in a Bicycle Accident Two Years Ago

According to an obituary, Upton’s husband Tom Upton died in 2020 at age 54 in a bicycle accident.

“Tom was married to Esmeralda Armendarez in Dallas, Texas on October 27, 2001. Two of the loves of their life soon followed” with the births of two children in 2003 and 2005, the obituary says.

Tom Upton was student body president in college, served in the Montana National Guard and as a captain in U.S. Army Military Intelligence, and worked for IBM and Support Net, according to his obituary.

“Tom was a Director of Product Division at Support Net until 2002 at which time he began his career with Microsoft Corporation in Dallas. Tom quickly advanced in the organization with an impressive track record of success. He held various leadership roles, most recently as Senior Director, Customer Success,” the obituary reads.

It adds: “Tom was a loving husband and father who brightened the day of everyone he encountered. To say he was active in his family and community is an understatement. He was a lector, active with fundraising, coaching, and numerous other activities at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and School where he and his family worshiped and his kids attended pre-school through middle school.”

READ NEXT: Videos Capture Salman Rushdie Stabbing Scene