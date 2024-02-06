Children’s TV Star Dies After Severe Childbirth Complications, but Baby Survives

Fabiola Yazmín Ortega was a children’s TV star in Mexico who died February 1 after childbirth complications.

Metro UK reported that Ortega died after losing seven liters of blood while giving birth to her son, Aldo. The infant survived, the site reported.

According to the Spanish-language news site El Comercio, Fabiola Yazmín Ortega “gave voice to the protagonist of Bely and Beto,” in a popular Mexican children’s program.

The site reported that Telediary of Monterrey news outlet had confirmed the news of Ortega’s death. Her full name was Fabiola Yazmín Ortega Bárcenas. She voiced the character Beto on the program, according to El Comercio. As a result, the site reported, Ortega’s voice became a “fundamental part of many children’s childhood.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fabiola Yazmín Ortega Was Known as the Voice of Beto

She “died in a hospital in Monterrey while giving birth to her baby,” according to ABC Noticias MX, a Spanish-language site.

Belinda Trevino, who played the character of Bely on the show, wrote on Instagram, “It is very difficult to say goodbye, thank you for so many moments we lived together and to giving joy to so many children with your voice. FLY HIGH.”

Her funeral was held on February 2 in her hometown of San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, according to ABC. “Fabiola was the voice of Beto and Pepo in 2009; Both characters are part of the children’s show Bely and Beto,” the site reported, adding that the characters got their start in 1995. Originally, Beto “was a small puppet,” ABC reported.

Ortega fought for her life for five days at a hospital in Monterrey, “where she spent the first 48 hours in intensive care. Ortega had two surgeries and suffered three cardiac arrests,” according to Metro UK,

Fabiola Yazmín Ortega Had Signs of a ‘Ruptured Liver’ & Massive Internal Bleeding, Reports Say

Ortega’s doctor Alejandro Martínez Cavazos “said Ortega showed signs of a ruptured liver, fetal distress, and massive internal bleeding,” according to The Sun,

Mexican journalist María Julia Lafuente said, according to The Sun: “She was giving birth, she went into intensive care. She lost a lot of blood, she got pre-eclampsia. Those who are mothers know that this is extremely serious and delicate. The doctors did everything they could, but she suffered from severe preeclampsia with HELLP syndrome.”

According to the March of Dimes, “Preeclampsia is a serious condition that can happen after the 20th week of pregnancy or after giving birth (called postpartum preeclampsia). In addition to causing high blood pressure, it can cause organs, like the kidneys and liver, to not work normally. Blood pressure is the force of blood that pushes against the walls of your arteries. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is when the force of blood against the walls of the blood vessels is too high.”

According to Preclampsia.org, “HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome is a life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia. Both conditions usually occur during the later stages of pregnancy, or soon after childbirth.”

The site explained, “HELLP syndrome can be difficult to diagnose, because all of the typical signs of preeclampsia may not be apparent, such as high blood pressure and protein in the urine. Its symptoms are sometimes mistaken for gastritis, flu, acute hepatitis, acute fatty liver disease, gall bladder disease, or other conditions. While some of these conditions may also be present, there is no evidence they are related.”

READ NEXT: Read DA Fani Willis’s Court Filing About Relationship With Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.