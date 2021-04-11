How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B Online Free

“The Walking Dead” spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” returns for the back half of season six Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6B Preview

Opening Minutes of 'The Door' Season 6 Premiere | Fear the Walking DeadWatch the opening minutes of the return of Fear the Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday, April 11 at 9/8c on AMC. #FTWD #FeartheWalkingDead #AMC Fear the Walking Dead Opening Minutes: Season 6, Episode 8 FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: Like Fear the Walking Dead on Facebook : facebook.com/FearTWD/ Follow Fear the Walking Dead… 2021-04-09T17:00:03Z

When we last saw the intrepid “Fear the Walking Dead” zombie-fighters, the convoy taking Dakota (Zoe Colletti) to safety was attacked, with Strand (Colman Domingo) and Samuels (Bobbie Grace) as the only ones left alive. Strand, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) managed to locate Dakota in an old hunting lodge with a scary taxidermist named Ed (Raphael Sbarge), who lured some walkers in to keep everyone captive.

Morgan (Lennie James) rode to the rescue, only to have Alicia figure out that Morgan attacked the convoy in the first place.

Now after a nearly six-month hiatus, “Fear the Walking Dead” returns for the back half of its sixth season, which will consist of nine episodes leading up to the finale.

The synopsis of season 6b reads:

As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”

The premiere episode of 6b is titled “The Door” and its description reads, “A reunion with an old friend helps pull John Dorie out of his darkest moment yet; back at Lawton, Virginia demands answers.”

Then on Sunday, April 18 comes “Things Left to Do.” Its description reads, “A stand-off occurs between Virginia, her rangers and Morgan’s group; Ginny has made a lot of enemies and it’s finally catching up to her.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

