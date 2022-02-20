Finland vs Russia Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Russia will seek a second-consecutive gold medal against Finland on Sunday, February 20, in Beijing.

Finland vs Russia Hockey 2022 Preview

Russia and Finland saw the biggest odds increases from the NHL backing out of the Olympics according to Five Thirty Eight’s Neil Pane. Now the two will meet for the gold medal on Sunday.

“It’s huge for everybody individually, as a team and as a hockey country,” Finland goalie Harri Sateri said via the Australian Associated Press. “It is a big thing.”

NHL players normally bolster the likes of Canada and the U.S., which both got knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals. The NHL pulled out of the tournament in December 2021 due to numerous game postponements over COVID-19 protocols.

Russia and Finland both haven’t lost during the Olympic tournament except the Russian’s overtime loss to Czechia in Group B play. Both Russia and Finland have NHL caliber players, the case for many other teams in the Beijing Games. That includes Sateri, who spent time in the Florida Panthers’ minor league system and competed in nine NHL games.

Russia needed elite goaltending to fend off Sweden in a 2-1 shootout semifinal win on Friday, February 18. The Russians won on the 17th attempt, a goal by Arseni Gritsyuk, a 2019 NHL draft pick of the New Jersey Devils who stayed overseas for professional hockey. Russia and Sweden goalies stopped six consecutive shots with the shootout knotted at 2-2.

“Honestly, it was really nerve-racking,” Russia forward Mikhail Grigorenko said about the game per Alan Blinder of the New York Times.

Fellow Russia forward Damir Sharipzyanov admitted he couldn’t watch at times.

“Some of the shootouts I didn’t even look,” Sharipzyanov said via The Associated Press. “I was too nervous.”

Finland meanwhile beat Slovakia 2-0 in the other semifinal on Friday. Sakari Manninen and Harri Pesonen scored the goals. Pesonen spent two seasons in the Devils’ minor league system and played in four NHL games.

“We get a shot from the blue line, guys in front of the net, little tips, and then there is a rebound, and then there’s always a dangerous chance to score,” Manninen said per Blinder.

Finland last made the gold medal game in 2006 and 1988 — both losses. The Finns hadn’t medaled in Olympic men’s hockey since 2014 with bronze in Sochi.

Russia won gold in 2018 at Pyeongchang, and the Russians look to continue their Olympic hockey success on Saturday. The Russians have 10 gold medals under different names — the Soviet Union, Unified Team, and Olympic Athletes from Russia.