How to Watch Flatbush Misdemeanors Online Without Cable

There’s a new comedy coming to TV when “Flatbush Misdemeanors” premieres on Showtime on Sunday, May 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Season 3 Preview

Flatbush Misdemeanors (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIMERising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves: neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors. But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the… 2021-04-30T20:00:10Z

New comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors” was written and created by and also stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as two hapless friends struggling to adjust to a new life in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show co-stars Kristin Dodson as Zayna, one of Perlman’s high school students.

“The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others,” according to Showtime’s press release.

The shorts that the show is based on earned Iso and Perlman “Best North American Short Film at the London Film Festival, with the first installment becoming Oscar-qualified following a Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Short at the Florida Film Festival,” the press release continues.

In an interview with WLNY CBS out of New York, the creators said that the show is very specific to a very specific neighborhood in New York City.

“Flatbush is a neighborhood where the culture is super-rich,” said Iso. “Brooklyn is a borough and Flatbush is a neighborhood and a lot of the things in this show are specific to Flatbush. It was great to cast a lot of people from the neighborhood to work on the show. You have a lot of people who come here from the Caribbean and I hope people see the show and see all the characters as human beings and not a bunch of stereotypes.”

“Flatbush is diverse in so many respects and it has had so many different iterations,” said Perlman. “It’s such a Caribbean and Black community. It’s so historic and yet not as represented. You’ve seen the same streets in Manhattan and in Williamsburg a million times in a million different shows. Flatbush is so diverse in so many different ways and it lends itself to a show that is organically diverse.”

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.