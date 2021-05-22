Florida vs Baylor Tennis Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Baylor Bears and the Florida Gators will play for the NCAA Division I men’s national tennis title on Saturday.

The matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. ET (or maybe slightly later depending on when the women’s national championship concludes) and will be televised on the Tennis Channel.

But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Florida vs Baylor online. With all of these options, you can also watch the women’s national championship, which starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Baylor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch most games and matches within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The Tennis Channel is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Florida vs Baylor live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel and 55-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package and “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida vs Baylor live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Florida vs Baylor Preview

The Gators swept the Texas Longhorns 4-0 on Friday afternoon to secure the program’s first trip to a national title match. They’d reached the semifinals just three times heading into the tournament, in 2000, 2005, and 2019

“It’s special. I think we have a really special team,” Florida head coach Bryan Shelton said, according to gatorsports.com. “Everyone has worked so hard to put us in this position.

“I felt like on the big points, we were able to keep our composure and see the ball and make the plays we needed to make. And I think getting that doubles point gave us a lot of confidence as well. And then going into the singles, which has been our strength all season long, especially with our depth, I think our whole team felt like we had a good chance to really secure a win tonight.”

After Florida claimed the doubles point with victories from Sam Riffice/Ben Shelton (6-4) and Will Grant/Brian Berdusco (6-2), singles wins from Shelton (6-3, 6-0), Blaise Bicknell (6-1, 7-5), and Andy Andrade (6-3, 7-5) sealed things.

Andrade improved to 25-7 in singles matches with his match-clinching triumph.

“Right now I’m playing with a lot of confidence,” Andrade said, according to the Florida’s athletics department website. “I have so much trust in our guys. It feels great. But it’s not done for us yet. We know what it’s going to take for us to win. We can be happy right now and celebrate a little bit, but tomorrow morning is a new day, and we’re going to play for the biggest win of our lives.”

Baylor needed a comeback against the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals to advance to the program’s first national title match since 2005. The Bears won one of the three doubles matches to drop the matchup’s first point, then lost the first singles match to conclude. But consecutive Bears victories from Sven Lah (6-0, 6-3), Spencer Furman (6-3, 6-2), Nick Stachowiak (1-6, 6-2, 6-4), and Matias Soto (7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5) delivered a 4-2 win.

The Bears claimed their lone national title in 2004.

“I’m a little bit sad that we only get to play one more match,” Baylor head coach Michael Woodson said, according to the school’s athletics site. “I haven’t really thought much about ‘Oh, if we lose today then we don’t get another match.’ I was hoping we would get this opportunity so we can sit down together and everybody knows, this is it. We’re going to empty the tank and enjoy one last ride together. No, it hasn’t really hit me and it is sad to think about.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.