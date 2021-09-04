Florida vs FAU Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 13-ranked Florida Gators kick off their 2021 campaign on Saturday night when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls under the lights in “The Swamp.”

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of FAU vs Florida online:

FAU vs Florida Preview

The Florida Gators take the field for their 2021 opener on Saturday night against the Florida Atlantic Owls, with a new quarterback to lead the way.

Former four-star recruit Emory Jones is set to take over the reins on offense after two-year starter Kyle Trask went to the NFL. Jones has appeared in a limited reserve role over a three-year span with the Gators, throwing for 613 yards and rushing for 514 yards.

The Gators won eight of their first nine games before ending the season with a three-game losing streak last year. Florida won the SEC East title and pushed eventual national champion Alabama to the edge in the SEC Championship game, falling just short, 52-45. The Gators then went on to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, where they got blown out by Oklahoma, 55-20.

Florida’s offense clicked on all cylinders last season, ranking 13th in the country with 39.8 points scored per game.

The Gators will have a veteran presence in the backfield this season to join Jones, as the pair of senior running backs, Mailk Davis and Dameon Pierce, return for their final collegiate seasons.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida will be led by Preseason All-American cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Ventrell Miller. Elam was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2020, tallying 39 tackles and two interceptions. Miller led the Gators with 88 tackles last season.

Florida Atlantic is led by former Florida State and Oregon head coach, Willie Taggart, who is embarking on his second season with the Owls. In Taggart’s first season, Florida Atlantic finished 5-4 in 2020. The Owls made it to the Montgomery Bowl, where they fell to Memphis, 25-10.

Florida Atlantic returns nine starters from a defense that ranked tenth in the nation last season in points allowed per game (17.4).

The Owls added two transfers that should pay immediate dividends on the offensive side of the ball – quarterback N’Kosi Perry from Miami and running back Johnny Ford from South Florida.

Perry spent four years in Miami, where he appeared in 24 games (starting nine of those contests). The former four-star recruit threw for 2,484 yards with 24 TDs and 10 INTs during his time with the Hurricanes.

Florida has won all three previous matchups with Florida Atlantic, including the last meeting in 2015 when the Gators avoided a major upset by getting past the Owls 20-14 in overtime.

Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, otherwise known as “The Swamp,” will have zero crowd capacity restrictions for the first time since 2019. The Swamp holds a capacity of 88,548 fans.

The Gators will take on another Florida foe in their second game (South Florida) before they play host to the reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 18th.