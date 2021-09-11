Florida vs USF Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 13 Florida Gators football team will host the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Florida vs USF online:

Florida vs USF Preview

The Gators opened their 2021 campaign with a 35-14 home triumph over the Florida Atlantic Owls last week.

The defense racked up 6 sacks, 3 of which belonged to defensive lineman Zachary Carter, and held the away team off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter.

“Not only did he make plays and production, but he was a good teammate to other guys with his energy, his leadership, coaching guys,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said, according to 247 Sports. “He didn’t really play probably midway through the third quarter on — there was really no reason to play him — but he was in the game working the game and helping some of the guys we’re going to need from a depth standpoint get the coaching they needed.”

Quarterback Emory Jones, in his first career start, struggled as a passer, connecting on 17 of 27 attempts for 113 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. But he did damage with his legs, amassing 74 yards on 10 carries.

“I don’t feel that good about it, honestly,” the fourth-year junior said, according to The Associated Press. “I’ve got to get back in the lab and play better. … I missed too many throws that I never do.”

Freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t fare well through the air either, going 3-of-8 for 40 yards, but he was even more explosive on the ground. Richardson finished with 7 carries for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score to put Florida up by 28 in the fourth.

“He’s exciting with the ball in his hands, isn’t he?” Mullen said, per AP. “He’s going to be a great player for us. I think you saw that tonight. His athleticism. He’s a special guy with the ball in his hands.”

The coach insisted Jones, armed with a better grasp of Florida’s offense, will remain the starter for the time being.

He’ll go up against a Bulls defense that ceded 525 yards in a season-opening 45-0 defeat at the hands of the North Carolina State Wolfpack last week.

USF’s offense managed just 271 yards. Fourth-year junior quarterback Cade Fortin went 7-of-20 for 41 yards and a pick in his first career start. He gave way to Timmy McClain in the second quarter, only to return after the freshman struggled to 7-of-13 passing for 126 yards and a pair of interceptions.

The coach noted that Fortin, who entered the season with 73 career pass attempts, will start against Florida.

“Nobody was more disappointed in a slow start than he was,” head coach Jeff Scott said of Fortin, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “He’s had an outstanding fall camp. Sometimes, even as coaches, we have to remember even though we look at him as an older player, he hasn’t played much [foot]ball.”