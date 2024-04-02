Indiana Police Lodge Hit by Burglars Who Stole Money Honoring Fallen Officer, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man burglarized a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Kokomo, Indiana, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department. The police press release says money was stolen from a fallen officer fund.

The press release characterized the incident as a “burglary call at the FOP.” The Fraternal Order of Police is a major association of law enforcement officers.

Police said they are still looking for two other suspects, but they wrote that they discovered Jerome T. Johnson of Pennsylvania hiding inside the lodge.

Kokomo Police Say They Discovered Jerome T. Johnson ‘Hiding Inside the Building’

On March 31, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., Officers of the Kokomo Police Department “responded to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #78, located at 102 W. Markland Avenue, in reference to an interior burglary alarm,” the press release says.

“Officers discovered forced entry was made inside the building. During the investigation, officers located 22-year-old Jerome T. Johnson of Pennsylvania, hiding inside the building,” the release continues.

It says that Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary, a Level 5 Felony.

Kokomo Police Say Cash Was Stolen From Inside the Lodge

Officers “continued their investigation and learned an additional sum of cash was stolen from inside the business,” the release says.

“Unfortunately, this cash was collected as a donation to the Carl Koontz Fund, which was established in honor of fallen Howard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carl Koontz,” it says. “The building also sustained extensive interior damage.”

Officers believe Jerome Johnson “was accompanied by two other individuals during the commission of this crime. These two individuals left the scene prior to the police arrival,” the release says.

“The Kokomo Police is asking assistance from anyone who might have information concerning this investigation,” the release continues.

“If you have additional information, please contact (765) 456-7017. You can always report tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app from the iOS or Google Play stores. You can also text a tip to us by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip, and send it to 847411. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip. Remember, all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Deputy Koontz was killed in 2016, according to the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial website.

The website says he was killed while he and other deputies “were serving warrants for drug-related offenses on a subject at a trailer park in Russiaville.”

Deputies had received no response when they knocked on the door of the mobile home and announcement their presence, according to the law enforcement memorial page.

“Upon entering the home, the deputies were confronted by gunfire and Deputy Koontz and another deputy were wounded,” the memorial page says.

Koontz died after undergoing surgery. He had previously served as a corrections officer with the department and was survived by his wife and their 8-month-old son, according to the law enforcement memorial page.

