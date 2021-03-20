FSU vs UNC Greensboro Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Florida State looks to avoid a first-round upset as it takes on No. 13 seed

UNC Greensboro on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Florida State vs UNC Greensboro online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Preview

Teams always want to be healthy heading into the NCAA Tournament, but the biggest concern for Florida State is the health of their head coach Leonard Hamilton, who suffered a ruptured Achilles this week.

“Listen, if this is the only issue I’m going to have in life, I’m going to have a great life. I’ve never been injured and I ruptured my Achilles. I’m fine,” Hamilton said, via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Seminoles won seven of its final 10 games, including a big win against Virginia. Flordia State came up just short of the ACC title, falling to Georgia State.

Florida State is a No. 4 seed for this year’s tournament. They likely would have been a top seed last season but the NCAA tournament was scrapped. Hamilton’s squad is not getting hung up on that.

“We haven’t talked one second about us not playing in the tournament last year. I told our players today, you can’t look in the past,” Hamilton said. “What we got to do is take advantage of what we can control and that’s preparation and practice.”

His players have echoed that sentiment.

“To be back in this position, I feel like it’s been so long, but it’s a blessing to be here,” FSU senior guard M.J. Walker said. “You can feel the excitement, walking past teams in the hotel and seeing the March Madness courts that we’re practicing on.”

UNC Greensboro has won eight of its last 10 heading into the tournament, including a 69-61 victory over Mercer to win the Southern Conference title.

“It starts with their length, their athleticism, their depth and how they use that on both ends of the floor,” UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller said of the matchup with Florida State. “Leonard Hamilton-coached teams have always had this reputation of being defensive-minded and tough and great on the backboards. This team absolutely lives up to that, maybe as good as any of his teams I’ve ever watched. … I can’t imagine any team being better defensively and more versatile defensively, and they are monsters on the offensive boards.”

Florida State is a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 145 points.