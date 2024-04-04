Minnesota Grandma Killed by Rogue Elephant in Attack Captured on Video

A viral video shows the moment a rogue elephant attacked a tourist vehicle on an African safari, killing a Minnesota woman.

The woman was identified as Gail Mattson, 79, of Hopkins, Minnesota, by KARE11.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s disturbing as it shows the moment the bull elephant charged at the vehicle carrying the tourists and a guide, toppling over the vehicle. Some news sites gave Mattson’s age as 80, but online records show she would have turned 80 in July.

Family Members Shared Photos of ‘Our Wonderful Mom’s Trip to South Africa’ on Social Media, Saying Gail Mattson Was on ‘Her Dream Adventure’

A family member named Rona Wells shared a collage of pictures of Mattson on Facebook and confirmed her death.

“We would like to share some amazing pictures of our wonderful Mom’s trip to South Africa with her friends and family. Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure. I hope these pictures bring some happiness to those that loved her. RIP Mom. We love you and will miss you. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏” she wrote.

A man wrote in the comment thread, “We are so sorry for your loss. We have been blessed to get to know Gail and fell in love with her.”

A woman responded, “I’m so sorry. Your Mom was a good friend. She was game to do anything. She was adventurous and fun. I will miss her. Rest in power dear friend.” Another woman wrote, “She was visibly overjoyed with her latest adventure as can be seen. Such a zest for life! Praying for comfort and guidance for all of you.”

On Facebook, Mattson gave her full name as Gail Ziegler Mattson and wrote that she studied at Minot State University and was from Garrison, North Dakota. Her profile picture shows her with a young child.

KSTP reported that Mattson divided her time between Minnesota and Arizona. “She had told us that this safari was going to be her last big adventure,” said John Longabauth, a friend, to the television station. “Because her birthday is in the summer — I think she was going to be 80, and she felt like she would start slowing down. To be honest, I don’t know if she’d slow down or not. But at least you wouldn’t be traveling as far, probably.”

The Tour Operator in Zambia Said the Guide’s Route ‘Became Blocked’ as the Elephant Charged at the Vehicle



According to NBC News, Mattson died after a “charging elephant” flipped over her vehicle at a Zambia national park.

The network described the animal as “aggressive” and said the tour operator Wilderness confirmed that the vehicle had six tourists and a guide inside it when the elephant attacked.

The attack occurred “on a game drive at the Kafue National Park in western Zambia,” NBC News reported.

The tour operator’s CEO, Keith Vincent, told NBC News the “guides are all extremely well trained and experienced.”

“Sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” he added to the network.

According to NBC, Mattson’s cause of death was not clear, and a second woman was also injured and taken to a hospital.

