Georgetown vs Creighton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 8 seed Georgetown Hoyas will take on the No. 2 seed Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Championship on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Georgetown vs Creighton Big East Championship Preview

Georgetown is fresh from a 66-58 win over Seton Hall Friday night. Forward Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas in scoring with 19 points, guard Dante Harris had 15 and center Qudus Wahab chipped in 10. The Hoyas finished the game on the 14-6 run and went 50 percent from downtown, making 6-12 of their long-range shots. Georgetown has also been deadly from the free-throw line, hitting 23 free throws in Thursday’s win over Villanova, which was a tournament record.

“Each game is a step. We have taken three steps and now the final one is to be able to get it done tomorrow,” Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing said, adding:

“When the preseason rankings came out, they had us last. Now we’re playing in the championship game tomorrow. It’s not about what other people think of you. It’s about what you think of yourself.”

They’ll be facing a Creighton team coming off a close 59-56 win over UCONN Friday night. Forward Damien Jefferson was one of three Creighton players to score in double figures, leading the way with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double. Guard Marcus Zegarowski chipped in 13 points and Christian Bishop contributed 11 in a game that saw both teams shoot poorly.

The Bluejays made 37.1 percent of their field goals and 27.8 percent of their three-point shots, and it is fortunate Connecticut shot worse in both areas. Still, both teams shot poorly largely because it was a defensive slugfest. “It was the defensive end that got us back in it,” head coach Greg McDermott said after the win. “A guy like Alex O’Connell plays 10 minutes and gets eight rebounds.”

O’Connell came off the bench to snag several key boards, and it’s performances like his that can propel this team forward.

“Taking it one game at a time we gotta play Georgetown just like how we approach every game and that’s to play the Creighton way and play the right way and obviously get some stops,” Jefferson said.

The Hoyas went 7-9 in the Big East this year, while the Bluejays placed second in the conference with a 14-6 record. Georgetown is scoring 71.7 points a game, while Creighton averages 78.5 points per contest, so it should be a higher scoring affair than each team put forth in the quarterfinals.