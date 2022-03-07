GSU vs Louisiana Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Georgia State (17-10) and Louisiana-Lafayette (16-14) meet for the Sun Belt Conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth on Monday, March 7.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisiana vs Georgia State online:

Georgia State vs Louisiana-Lafayette Preview

Louisiana-Lafayette looks to fit a glass slipper as a Cinderella entrant for the NCAA tournament.

The eighth-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns just need to beat No. 3 seed Georgia State for the Sun Belt Conference tournament title on Monday. The Ragin Cajuns entered the conference tournament with a 13-14 record after a 65-58 loss to GSU in a Feb. 25 season finale.

Since, the Ragin’ Cajuns reeled off three-consecutive wins to reach the title game. Louisiana-Lafayette had a 1-4 record against opponents going into the tournament.

It began with the Ragin’ Cajuns edging Texas-Arlington 67-64 on March 3. Kentrell Garnett buried a pair of free throws late to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 67-61 advantage, and the Mavericks couldn’t come up with enough points in the final seconds. Texas-Arlington swept the regular season meetings with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana-Lafayette likewise went 0-2 against Texas State in the regular season. Jordan Brown helped the Ragin’ Cajuns get past Texas State a third time around with 31 points in a 79-72 victory on March 5.

The Ragin’ Cajuns then beat Troy for a second time this season with a 66-57 semifinal win on Sunday, March 6. Greg Williams Jr. led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 points, and Theo Akwuba posted 15 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette seeks its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014 and 11th overall. GSU last made the tournament in 2019 and had four other previous appearances.

The Panthers haven’t lost since Feb. 3 when Troy edged them 67-63. GSU won its ninth-straight game on Sunday with a 71-66 win over Appalachian State in the semifinals. Corey Allen led the Panthers with 29 points, which included a 6-9 three-point shooting effort.

🎥 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 Make that 9⃣ in a row! On to the #SunBeltMBB Championship Game!#OurCity pic.twitter.com/Od6ag5lpsz — GSU Men's Basketball (@GeorgiaStateMBB) March 7, 2022

GSU had a closer test in the conference quarterfinals with 65-62 win over Arkansas State. Kane Williams led the Panthers with a 23 points.

The Panthers and Ragin’ Cajuns played a close contest on Jan. 27, won by the Panthers 68-64. Justin Roberts iced the game with a couple of free throws with six seconds remaining. Williams and Jalen Thomas both scored 14 points to lead the Panthers. Garnett led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 17 points.