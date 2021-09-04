Georgia vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The post-Trevor Lawrence era begins for the No.3 Clemson Tigers when they take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, September 4.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Clemson online:

Georgia vs Clemson Preview

The Bulldogs finished their 2020 season with an 8-2 mark (7-2 in the SEC), scoring 32.3 points a game on offense while allowing 20.0 points a game on defense.

JT Daniels will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs after earning the job through an impressive four-game stretch last season combined with a strong spring. Daniels went 80-119 for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions last year, and he has the full confidence of his head coach heading into this one.

“I am extremely confident in his preparation and his focus, that is not a concern for me. The concern is who we have to block, the players around JT, everybody puts everything on the shoulders of the quarterback but so much of the outcome of the quarterback is how the guys who play around him. Who those guys are, the experience level, do those guys play well, do they play with physical toughness, do they strain, do they do all those things,” Smart said, per Sports Illustrated.

On the other side, D.J. Uiagalelei will succeed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who was the first overall pick in the draft this year. In 10 games and two starts last season, Uiagalelei completed 78-of-117 passes for 914 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s a great leader and everybody has confidence in him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about his new QB. “He makes everyone around him better. He loves it. He loves to compete and prepare. He’s had a good camp, but he’s like everyone else– grinding to get better.”

The Tigers averaged 43.5 points a game on offense with Lawrence under center last year, and they gave up 20.2 points per game on defense. Swinney said heading into this one that he’s looking for a well-rounded, overall team effort from both sides of the ball where everyone contributes.

“There’s no rule that says one guy has to be the guy,” Swinney said heading into the game this weekend. “We’ve got a lot of guys. We’ve got good players and we’ve got good young players and they’re just going to get better. I don’t see a situation where we have just one guy getting 25 or 30 carries. They all deserve to play.”