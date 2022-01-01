‘Ghost Hunters’ Season 14 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The original team of Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango is back together for a reboot of the ever-popular “Ghost Hunters” series. The new batch of episodes, which will officially serve as Season 14 and will also be referred to as “Ghost Hunters: TAPS Returns,” will stream on Discovery+, starting January 1, 2022.

You can watch through the Discovery+ website or through Amazon Prime.

“Ghost Hunters” originally aired on Syfy from 2004 until 2016. Since then, the “Ghost Hunters” team has been producing “Ghost Nation” for the Travel Channel, but now they are back in the OG format for a new “Ghost Hunters” premiering January 1 on Discovery Plus, the Discovery family of networks’ over-the-top streaming service. The “renowned TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) team return to the paranormal show that started it all,” according to the Discovery Plus press release.

It continues:

Original “Ghost Hunters” members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and special guest investigators, TAPS tackles disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. Twelve all-new one-hour episodes will drop weekly. The reboot of “Ghost Hunters” follows the team as they crisscross the country searching for answers in the nation’s most haunted locations including: the Old Joliet Prison in Joliet, Illinois; a haunted hotel with a dark past in Nebraska; a brewery in Pittsburgh; and a Virginia castle that might have visitors from outer space. Joining the core team are a host of experts from different paranormal backgrounds that add their own points of view and prowess to each unique case. Even the rock legend Meat Loaf joins the TAPS team on an investigation of an old haunting that is still scaring the local community.

“It’s such a great feeling doing what we love together as a team and under the show name that created a genre,” said Hawes in a statement. “’Ghost Hunters’ is back with the names and faces you recognize, investigating some incredible locations with new equipment and in our style.”

“This whole new season of ‘Ghost Hunters’ has some of the creepiest locations, best evidence and familiar faces that the viewers will be excited to see,” said Tango. “I’m excited for everyone to get that classic ‘Ghost Hunters’ nostalgia they’ve been missing, but in a whole, fresh new way.”

“We found ourselves in some truly frightening situations this season that helped us capture some of our best evidence to date,” added Gonsalves.

The premiere episode is titled “The Lost Souls of Joliet” and its description reads, “Dakota Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder of “Destination Fear” join TAPS as they take on Old Joliet Prison. Unsettling paranormal activity has been ramping up at the now-shuttered penitentiary, and volunteers there are desperate for answers.”

The “Ghost Hunters” reboot premieres Saturday, January 1 on Discovery Plus, with a new episode dropping every week through March 19.