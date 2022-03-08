Gonzaga vs San Francisco Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs look to advance to their 25th consecutive conference tournament final when they face the upstart fourth-seeded San Francisco Dons in the West Coast Conference semifinals on Monday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Gonzaga vs San Francisco game online for free:

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Preview

The No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs look to continue their reign at the top of the West Coast Conference when they kick off this season’s postseason run with a WCC semifinal matchup against the fourth-seeded San Francisco Dons on Monday night at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs received a double-bye into the semifinal round after winning the conference’s regular-season title. They have been the definition of consistency over the last three decades, winning 19 WCC titles and appearing in 27 conference championship games, including the last 24 in a row.

San Francisco bolstered their NCAA Tournament resume with a 12-point win over BYU in the WCC semifinals on Saturday. The Dons are sitting in a good position to make their first March Madness appearance since 1998.

Gonzaga swept the season series against San Francisco with a 78-62 win at home on Jan. 20 and an 89-73 victory on the road on Feb. 24.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Monday’s semifinal matchup:

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-3, 13-1 WCC)

Gonzaga will be hungry to avenge the defeat they suffered in their regular-season finale against Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26. The Bulldogs will be taking the court for the first time since that 67-57 loss, in which the nation’s highest-scoring team was held to their season-low output.

The WCC regular-season champions come into the conference tournament ranked first in the country in scoring offense (88.3 points per game), scoring margin (23.3), and defensive rebounds (32.5 per game).

Bulldogs junior forward Drew Timme leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game and was named the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Year.

Freshman forward Chet Holmgren is the WCC’s Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year following a regular season in which he averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The 7-footer is ninth in the nation in field goal percentage at 61.6% and fourth in total blocks with 97.

No. 4 San Francisco Dons (24-8, 10-5 WCC)

San Francisco is coming off a critical 75-63 win over BYU in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Redshirt senior guard Khalil Shabazz led the way for the Dons with 22 points, which included five three-pointers. It was his sixth 20+ point performance of the season and third in his last five games.

San Francisco boasts a pair of First Team All-WCC players in graduate students Jamaree Bouyea and Yauhen Massalski. Bouyea leads the Dons in scoring at 17.1 points per game, while Massalski has a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game and averages 13.5 points and 2.19 blocked shots per game.

The Dons’ defense was stout on Saturday, holding BYU to 37.9 percent shooting from the field (22 of 58) and 15 percent from three-point range (3 for 20).

West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule

Semifinals (Monday, Mar. 7)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 4 San Francisco, 9 p.m. ET

No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m. ET

Final (Tuesday, Mar. 8)

Semifinal winners face-off at 9 p.m. ET