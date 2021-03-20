How to Watch Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Online

Top-seeded Gonzaga will look to avoid an upset against No. 16 seed Norfolk State in an NCAA Tournament first-round matchup on Saturday.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Norfolk State online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Preview

Norfolk State survived a furious flurry from Appalachian State in their First Four matchup, squeaking out a 54-53 victory. It was the second win in tournament play for the Spartans. This is the first time Norfolk State has made it to the Big Dance since 2012.

“Once you get here, you’re playing with house money,” Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones told reporters. “It’s no secret it’s going to be a challenge. But at the same time, we have to lace them up and we have to play the basketball game.

“We’ve won seven in a row and nine of our last 10, so we have a level of confidence,” coach Robert Jones said in a postgame television interview. “We know that Gonzaga is like the Lakers of college basketball with three All-Americans. We understand the task at hand and it’s going to be a tough task.”

The Spartans nearly were bounced early in heartbreaking fashion, allowing Appalachian State to go on a 24-4 run in the second half. However, they did just enough to hang on late.

“This is a tournament of champions. Sixteen points is not really a big lead in a tournament of champions, because everyone has championship pedigree,” Jones said. “What a game. March Madness is back, right? Survive and advance, that’s exactly what we did. We knew that Appalachian State wasn’t going to go away. They came back from a big deficit earlier in the season to another opponent. So we told the guys that. And they did it. Then we went cold. And they got hot. And it made it a basketball game.”

Jalen Hawkins was the difference-maker for Norfolk State, scoring a career-high 24 off the bench.

Gonzaga is seeing its first action in more than 10 days and will look to improve on its sterling 26-0 record. The WCC champs overcame a 12-point deficit in the conference championship game to top BYU — their largest of the season.

“We needed a game like that,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We had some adversity and got punched in the face. We got together at halftime and the guys just stuck with the plan.”

The Bulldogs are excited to see — and hear — fans in the building in Indianapolis.

“I’m really fired up for that,” Few said. “It’s been a long year. We didn’t get cleared for parents and family members pretty much until the last weekend of the (regular) season. It means the world for the players to just have all the people with them throughout their lives, helping them on this journey, to be there in person.

“We have a lot of great fans and supporters that have helped us grow this program and they haven’t been able to watch us at all. I know they’re excited to get to the games and support us.”

Gonzaga is a massive 33.5 point favorite for the matchup.