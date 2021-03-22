Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line as top-seeded Gonzaga takes on No. 8 seed Oklahoma in a Round of 32 matchup on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Preview

The upsets have come at a torrid pace at the NCAA Tournament, but Gonzaga was at no risk of being sent home early in their opener, walloping Norfolk State 98-55. Four Bulldogs notched double-figures in points, led by Corey Kispert with 23 points.

Gonzaga is 27-0 this season and has won 31 straight dating back to last season. If they can finish this season unbeaten, they’ll bring home the program’s first championship.

“We just want to win this tournament,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “That’s all we want to do is just win this tournament. Obviously, if we win the tournament we end up undefeated, but I’ve never heard any of the guys talk about it. The staff doesn’t talk about it. I don’t talk about it. Gosh, man, we just want to win this thing.”

With some tournament runs under his belt, Few has learned some lessons. He’s not running his guys ragged between games.

“With experience, the biggest thing is getting the guys rested and keeping them fresh,” Few told The Spokesman-Review. “When I was first starting this, we would have crammed in a full practice and five film sessions. Now it’s about being fresh.

“These guys as a group assimilate things very well, filmwise and walkthrough-wise. We’ll be pretty light (Sunday) and probably more heavy on the scouting report and film.”

Oklahoma advanced by knocking off Missouri in their thrilling first-round matchup, 72-68. Austin Reaves (23 points) and Brady Manek (19 points) led the way for the Sooners.

“Couldn’t be happier for the guys. Just a big-time battle, Missouri’s good, made some big plays late, different guys stepped up at different times. Just, again, just couldn’t be happier,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s been a grind, all the games are close all year long, and the guys I think benefited from that, Big-12 play. And again, I thought down the stretch, especially we got a little lead, they made a couple threes late and our guys still made free throws.”

Kruger understands his Sooners have an entirely different test on their hands in Gonzaga.

“They’ve got so many weapons. They all make plays for each other. They can all bring it in transition. Again, they just play, and it’s hard to sit on any one thing. You take one thing away, and they are able to slide over to something else that’s effective for them. I guess that’s the balance that you’re referring to. But, most importantly, it starts with transition. You’ve got to do a good job of keeping them out of transition. That starts with having a good possession offensively ourselves.”

Gonzaga is a 14-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 154.5 points.