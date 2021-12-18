Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 5 Gonzaga looks to string together consecutive wins for the first time this month as they take on Texas Tech on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS.

Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Preview

Gonzaga has yet to find its rhythm since rolling off six wins to start the season, going 2-2 in their last four. The Bulldogs were able to rip off a big win in their last outing, besting Merrimack 80-55. Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, while Chet Holmgren and Julian Stawther each added 15 points.

Gonzaga held the Warriors to 25% shooting and just 24 points after halftime.

“I thought our defense was much better in the second half,” coach Mark Few said

Meanwhile, Gonzaga shot just 22% from beyond the arc in their victory, something Few accounted to Merrimack playing a strong zone.

“I don’t know how much we’re struggling from 3,” Few said. “Julian (Strawther) has done a nice job, is shooting a nice percentage. Rasir (Bolton) is shooting an incredible percentage. Chet (Holmgren) lately has been stepping up and Chet’s turned down a lot of 3s. That’s hurt us as far as the shooting.

“The other thing again, when you really dive into the analytics on Merrimack, people don’t shoot a high percentage against that zone. They fly out, chase you off the line and they’re contested. So I thought we did a nice job of searching the proper way to score against them.”

Gonzaga is inspired to compete against Texas Tech — a team that bounced them in the Elite Eight in 2019. Overall, Gonzaga is 0-3 against the Red Raiders.

“You know there may be a little bit added. Took a few butt whooping’s, but at the end of the day I want to win every basketball game,” said senior guard Rasir Bolton when asked if this game means a little more to him. “They’re tough, they’re disciplined, they follow their game plan all the way through. They really stick to their defensive game plan and stay disciplined. I think that’s the best thing.”

“Any time we play anybody that he’s gone up against many times he wants to beat them pretty bad,” Strawther added. “He’s just telling us they are going to try and muck the game up on defense and create as many turnovers as possible. That’s the game they want to play, so we just can’t give in to that.”

Texas Tech is 8-1 this season, their lone loss coming to Providence on December 1. Kevin McCullar leads the way with 14.3 points for the Red Raiders, adding a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

Gonzaga is an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 145.5 points.