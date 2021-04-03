How to Watch Gonzaga vs UCLA Basketball Online Free

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-0) will take on the No. 11 seed UCLA Bruins (22-9) at Lucas Oil Stadium in what promises to be a wildly entertaining Final Four showdown.

The game starts at 8:34 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs UCLA online for free.

Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of the following options instead:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV (all four will combine to broadcast every NCAA tournament game) are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Gonzaga vs UCLA Preview

The Zags are looking to become the first undefeated team in the NCAA since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.

Gonzaga has blazed through the tournament with wins over Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton in the Sweet 16 and against USC in the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs are averaging 91.6 points a game, which is tops in the nation, and they have a well-rounded and potent offensive attack. Led by forward Drew Timme, who is averaging 19 points and 7.2 rebounds, the Zags have four players averaging in double figures.

Forward Corey Kispert is adding 18.9 points, while guards Jalen Suggs (14 points a game) and Jay Ayayi (11.8 points a game) have also been key contributors. In addition to their offensive performances of late, the Bulldogs have also been playing stingy defense, which Suggs says could be the key to the team winning it all.

“When we lock in on that end, we can be excellent,” Suggs told KREM.com. “That’s a piece that we’ve really tried to improve on, and I think that has really helped us a lot in these last couple of games.”

On the other side, the scrappy Bruins are scoring 72.8 points per contest, and while they don’t have as high-octane of an offense as Gonzaga does, they have a formidable attack in their own right. Guard Johnny Juzang leads the way for the Bruins, averaging 15.5 points a game, and he’s one of five players averaging in double figures. Guard Chris Smith is netting 12.6 points a game, and Jamie Jaquez Jr. is right behind him with 12.1 points per contest.

UCLA is coming off a 51-49 win over top-seeded Michigan this week, propelling the team into the Final Four.

“To find a way to beat them with defense the way we did tonight, obviously extremely proud of our team,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said, via 247 Sports. “It was just resilience. … I think that stat sheet can get crumbled up tonight.”

Now, the Bulldogs have a chance to make history, but they’ll have to take down another tough team with a recent history of eliminating top seeds. The Zags are favored by 14 points, but don’t be surprised if the plucky Bruins give them a run for their money.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.