How to Watch ‘Good Sam’ TV Show Streaming Online Free

New medical drama “Good Sam” premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Good Sam” online for free:

Good Sam on CBS | Season 1 Trailer Good Sam stars Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted young heart surgeon looking to come into her own personally and professionally. Sam is overshadowed and undermined by her renowned and arrogant boss Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs), who also happens to be her father. The tension is building. Good Sam premieres Wednesday… 2021-12-10T19:07:03Z

Starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, “Good Sam” is about Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), “a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss, Dr. Rob ‘Griff’ Griffith (Isaacs), falls into a coma,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

When Dr. Griffith wakes up months later, demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, this caustic and arrogant boss also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

The series co-stars Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Creson, and Edwin Hodge.

In an interview with KGET, Bush said that she actually planned to be a surgeon when she was growing up.

“You can imagine the shock when I told my parents I wasn’t going to med school, I was going to go study theater and learn how to do costume, makeup,” said Bush, adding that both she and her parents are very excited that she is playing a doctor on TV.

“There is such a heightened sense of what’s important in the walls of a hospital when things are literally life and death. And that has only increased for all of us in terms of representing healthcare workers since COVID,” said Bush.

Co-star Isaacs also feels a certain connection to his part. He told KGET that he has two daughters and that greatly informs the way he plays the character.

“I’m meant to be standing outside my character, but sometimes I’m not sure that I don’t get confused. I have two daughters, and part of taking this job was me trying to work out before these problems emerge how I’m going to deal with the fact that they’re already smarter than me and more capable of navigating the world,” said Isaacs. “So, I don’t know that I can talk about my character. I can talk as my character. I don’t think [Bush’s character] should be running the hospital.

“I think I have much more experience and skill, and really, frankly, everybody who is in this panel is nearly getting it wrong. And hopefully good sense will prevail and I’ll end up running the hospital. There will be no drama, but the world will be as it should be.”

“Good Sam” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.