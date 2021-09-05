Grambling vs Tennessee State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Pro Bowler Eddie George makes his head coaching debut for Tennessee State when they take on Grambling State in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

Grambling vs Tennessee State Preview

Tennessee State and Grambling State kick off the 2021 season on Saturday when they meet in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.

All eyes will be on the Tennessee State sidelines, as former Heisman Trophy Award winner and four-time NFL Pro Bowler, Eddie George, makes his head coaching debut for the TSU Tigers.

“To open up with these two historically amazing college football brands is exciting for my first game as a college head coach,” George said. “We have a very rich history here at Tennessee State and Grambling does too. And to be playing in Canton – not far from where I played in college at Ohio State, it really is remarkable. It’s going to be a special day. I’m going to take it all in. I’m tremendously blessed.”

Tennessee State is coming off of a 2-5 season that was moved from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running back Devon Starling had a breakthrough freshman season in the spring, leading all FCS freshmen and the OVC in rushing yards per game (92.6). Starling, who had transferred after a redshirt year at Memphis, took home HBCU All-America and OVC Co-Freshman of the Year honors for his stellar first season.

“He is the heart and soul of his team,” George said. “He came on late last season when he was featured. Our goal is to surround him with tremendous talent upfront to focus on being a run-oriented football team.”

Grambling State transfer Geremy Hickbottom will have an early reunion with his former teammates, as he suits up for Tennessee State at quarterback this season. Hickbottom threw for 44 touchdowns in 22 career starts at Grambling State.

Tennessee State features an X-factor in kicker Antonio Zita, who is an FCS and HBCU All-American and an All-OVC First Teamer. Zita made five 50+ yard field goals last season, including a 62-yard kick, which was the longest made in college football across all divisions.

Grambling State comes into the 2021 campaign off a disappointing spring season that saw them go 0-4. The GSU Tigers will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak that dates back to 2019.

GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs will be looking for his second season-opening win in eight years.

“It’s good to finally get to a football season in the fall,” Fobbs said. “We’ve been fighting for this opportunity for a long time. We’ve had a really, really good summer and a really good training camp, which is what it takes in order to have a chance to be a really successful football team.”

Junior quarterback Elijah Walker returns to action this fall for GSU, after a 2020 season that saw him split duties with Hickbottom. Walker completed 40 of 61 passes, threw for 380 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the shortened spring season.

Grambling State will be playing on the road during the entire month of September, before taking on Alabama A&M in their home opener on October 2nd.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 42nd game between Tennessee State and Grambling State and the first since 2002.