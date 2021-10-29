Grizzlies vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Golden State Warriors (4-0) to maintain their perfect start to the year as they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) on Thursday.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast in the Grizzlies market and NBC Sports Bay Area in the Warriors market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Warriors, with your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: This option is for viewers in the Warriors market

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (live in local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels (TNT not included) on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This option is for viewers in the Grizzlies and Warriors markets

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast (both live in local markets) are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Preview

The Warriors have raced out to a 4-0 start and have looked stellar behind the scoring prowess of Stephen Curry. The former MVP is averaging 29 points per game and is getting some nice support from Andrew Wiggins (16.8 PPG), Jordan Poole (15.3 PPG) and Damion Lee (14.3).

Lee has been a nice surprise for the Warriors, taking on a larger role this season and thriving in it.

“He’s just so rock solid in every way,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Lee. “The ball moves when he’s out there, he makes the right cut, he makes the right pass, he’s a big-time shooter and his defense has been solid. So Damion has been fantastic.”

Golden State’s latest victory was a comeback effort against Oklahoma City, overcoming a slow start and pulling away late for a 106-98 victory.

The Grizzlies started out strong with a pair of wins but have dropped their last two, the latest by 20 to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Ja Morant had been near unstoppable for Memphis before the loss, averaging 35 points per game. The Blazers were able to limited him to just 17.

“I feel like we let our offensive struggles affect us on the other end of the floor,” Morant said. “It was missing assignments, really wasn’t locked into the game plan too much. We just let mistakes turn into more mistakes and they got hot and won the game. ”

Morant, the former No. 2 overall pick, has really taken the leap to certified superstar early on in the season, but that’s no surprise to his coach, Taylor Jenkins.

“He’s pulling up quick,” Jenkins said. “He’s finding those windows of opportunity. He’s becoming more lethal all over the floor. He’s got so much confidence [in his outside shot now]. Why? Because he’s been putting in the work. It was a daily grind for him this offseason. The free throws and getting to the line more often, that’s a big emphasis, too. As he continues to evolve his game, he’s going to become unstoppable.”

Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite for the matchup.The total is set at 230.5 points.