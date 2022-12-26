Grocery Stores Open in Buffalo, New York: Wegmans, Tops

What grocery stores are open in Buffalo, New York, during the 2022 blizzard?

Not many, but things are going to slowly get better on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara counties will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2022, according to WIVB-TV.

The Buffalo News reported of Tops and Wegmans: “The region’s two biggest supermarket chains are reopening many of their stores in the wake of the devastating blizzard that pounded Western New York and left 28 people dead in Erie and Niagara counties.”

Furthermore, closed Tops Friendly Markets outside of Erie County “reopened at 6 a.m. Monday,” WIVB-TV reported, adding that some Tops Friendly Market stores in Erie County will likely start reopening on Tuesday December 27, 2022.

However, be aware that there is still a travel driving ban in the City of Buffalo and some neighboring Erie County communities.

Here’s what you need to know:

These Tops Friendly Market Stores Were Open as of December 26, 2022

Tops Friendly Market stores in Niagara county were open on December 26, 2022, according to a statement from the supermarket chain. You can check this website to see an updated list of Tops Friendly Market store openings.

“All Niagara County Tops locations are currently open. As we’re safely able to reopen stores in Erie County (NY) we will list them here. If you’re uncertain if your location is open, please contact consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522 before venturing out,” Tops wrote.

Tops listed these stores as being open:

Store 9 – 1000 PORTAGE ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14301 – OPEN

Store 21 – 5827 S. TRANSIT RD., LOCKPORT, NY 14094 – OPEN, NO FUEL

Store 22 – 7200 NIAGARA FALLS BLVD., NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304 – OPEN

Store 32 – 2956 SAUNDERS SETTLEMENT, SANBORN, NY 14132 – OPEN

Store 38 – 3949 LOCKPORT-OLCOTT RD., LOCKPORT, NY 14094 – OPEN

Store 39 – 2555 MAIN STREET, NEWFANE, NY 14108 – OPEN

Store 41 – 3980 MAPLE ROAD, AMHERST, NY 14226 – CLOSING AT 11PM

Store 42 – 3500 MAIN STREET, AMHERST, NY 14226 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 44 – 3870 HARLEM ROAD, CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 14215 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 49 – 355 ORCHARD PARK RD., WEST SENECA, NY 14224 – CLOSING AT 5PM

Store 50 – 315 ORCHARD PARK ROAD, WEST SENECA, NY 14224 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 54 – 4600 EAST GENESEE STREET, DEWITT, NY 13234 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 55 – 211 N. WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14610 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 58 – 470 AURORA STREET, LANCASTER, NY 14086 – OPEN

Store 59 – 805 CAYUGA STREET, LEWISTON, NY 14092 – OPEN

Store 66 – 1989 SENECA STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14210 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 70 – 7375 BOSTON STATE RD, N BOSTON, NY 14110 – OPEN

Store 108 – 3201 SOUTHWESTERN BLVD., ORCHARD PARK, NY 14127 – CLOSING AT 10PM

Store 113 – 425 NIAGARA STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14201 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 114 – 5175 BROADWAY, DEPEW, NY 14043 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 115 – 906 CENTER STREET, LEWISTON, NY 14092 – OPEN

Store 118 – 65 GREY STREET, EAST AURORA, NY 14052 – OPEN

Store 119 – 2140 GRAND ISLAND BLVD, GRAND ISLAND, NY 14072 – OPEN

Store 130 – 4235 MILITARY ROAD, TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY 14305- OPEN

Store 131 – THRUWAY PLAZA 700 THRUWAY PLAZA DRIVE, CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 14225 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 202 – 3865 UNION ROAD, CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 14225 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 206 – 2401 W. STATE STREET, OLEAN, NY 14760 – OPEN

Store 207 – 3035 NIAGARA FALLS BLVD., AMHERST, NY 14228 – CLOSING AT 10PM

Store 209 – 1800-2000 WASHINGTON ST., JAMESTOWN, NY 14701 – OPEN

Store 210 – 1345 AMHERST STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14207 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 212 – 800 HARLEM ROAD, WEST SENECA, NY 14224 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 213 – 1460 S. PARK AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14220 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 215 – 4250 MCKINLEY PARKWAY, HAMBURG, NY 14075 – OPEN

Store 220 – 4777 TRANSIT ROAD, DEPEW, NY 14043 – OPEN

Store 224 – 2351 MAPLE ROAD, AMHERST, NY 14221 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 226 – 890 YOUNG ST., TONAWANDA, NY 14150 – OPEN

Store 227 – 9660 TRANSIT ROAD, AMHERST, NY 14051- CLOSED AT 6PM

Store 228 – 150 NIAGARA STREET, TONAWANDA, NY 14150 – OPEN

Store 232 – 2101 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14207 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 233 – 184 SOUTH CASCADE, SPRINGVILLE, NY 14141 – OPEN

Store 236 – 6150 SOUTH PARK AVE, HAMBURG, NY 14075 – OPEN

Store 237 – 6363 TRANSIT RD, DEPEW, NY 14043 – CLOSED AT 7PM

Store 238 – 658 W. MAIN STREET, ARCADE, NY 14009 – OPEN

Store 239 – 1740 SHERIDAN DRIVE, BUFFALO, NY 14223 – CLOSING AT 6PM

Store 240 – 301 MEADOW DRIVE, N. TONAWANDA, NY 14120 – OPEN

Store 245 – 390 W. MAIN STREET, BATAVIA, NY 14020 – OPEN

Store 246 – 128 W. MAIN STREET, LEROY, NY 14482 – OPEN

Store 247 – 2382 ROUTE 19, WARSAW, NY 14569 – OPEN

Store 248 – 11200 MAPLE RIDGE RD, MEDINA, NY 14103 – OPEN

Store 249 – 111 BOLIVAR ROAD, WELLSVILLE, NY 14895 – OPEN

Store 250 – 1275 JEFFERSON AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14208 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 261 – 12775 BROADWAY, ALDEN, NY 14004 – OPEN

Store 262 – 9049 ERIE RD., ANGOLA, NY 14006 – OPEN

Store 264 – 3955 VINEYARD DRIVE, DUNKIRK, NY 14048 – OPEN

Store 268 – 6914 ERIE ROAD, DERBY, NY 14047 – OPEN

Store 270 – 64 SOUTH ERIE STREET, MAYVILLE, NY 14757 – OPEN

Store 271 – 64 E. WASHINGTON STREET, ELLICOTTVILLE, NY 14731 – OPEN

Store 272 – 110 SOUTH WORK STREET, FALCONER, NY 14733 – OPEN

Store 273 – 51 MAIN ST., RANDOLPH PLAZA, RANDOLPH, NY 14772 – OPEN

Store 274 – 738 FOOTE AVENUE, JAMESTOWN, NY 14701 – OPEN

Store 275 – 7134 ROCHESTER ROAD, LOCKPORT, NY 14094 – OPEN

Store 276 – 5274 MAIN ST. & UNION RD., WILLIAMSVILLE, NY 14221 – TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Store 277 – 150 PROSPECT STREET, ATTICA, NY 14011 – OPEN

Store 278 – 1140 CENTRAL AVENUE, SILVER CREEK, NY 14136 – OPEN

Store 279 – 121 EAST MAIN STREET, WESTFIELD, NY 14787 – OPEN

Store 451 – 408 WEST AVENUE, ALBION, NY 14411 – OPEN

On December 26, 2022, Tops wrote on its Facebook page that the Erie County stores would not open on that day: “As we continue to assess our stores and current weather conditions, Tops has elected to NOT reopen any Erie County (NY) stores on Monday, December 26th in the morning. We will, however, continue to evaluate the situation on a store by store basis as the day progresses and will update our social media pages with the details. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Police Thanked Wegmans for Its Help

A Wegmans spokeswoman told WGRZ:

We are working to reopen our stores safely, for our employees and our customers. Currently, all Erie and Niagara County Wegmans stores are closed and will remain closed on Monday, December 26. We will continue to assess the travel situation at each store location and update accordingly. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to be there for our communities.

Heavy has contacted Wegmans’ public relations office for additional details.

University of Buffalo police thanked Wegmans for the chain’s help during the blizzard.

“Thanks to the Town of Amherst Emergency Operations Center and @wegmans food markets for their help at the height of the blizzard,” they wrote on Facebook.

“With the help of construction equipment we were able to get a couple patrol cars to the Wegmans on Alberta and retrieve food and water for the 49 people stranded in our emergency shelter on the UB North Campus. Remember that as of 12/26/2022 at 1 pm, there is still a driving ban in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo. Stay safe and stay warm at home.”

The County Executive Says the Driving Ban ‘Will Not Be Lifted Any Time Soon’

“The driving ban will not be lifted any time soon,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a morning news conference. In addition to the city of Buffalo, New York, a driving ban also remains in place for Amherst, Lackawanna, Cheektowaga, Clarence and Hamburg, as of 3 p.m. on December 26, 2022.

He did note that authorities are aware of concerns that people are short of food.

According to Poloncarz, snow “is still dropping in the city” on December 26. He said 8 to 12 inches of snow was expected in some areas of the city through 1 p.m. on December 27, 2022.

“This is not helpful as we are trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still have not had a plow,” said Poloncarz, adding that a state of emergency remained in effect for all of Erie County, and there is still a driving ban in the City of Buffalo and some other communities.

