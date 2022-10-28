Gypsy Taub: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gypsy Taub is a Russian-born nudity activist and homeless youth director in Berkeley, California.

She is well-known in the San Francisco area and has participated in the “body freedom” protest movement.

The Daily Beast reported that Taub lives with David Depape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There is no indication that she has any involvement in that attack, however.

1. Taub Has Three Children With Depape, the Suspect in the Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

Joe Eskenazi, of Mission Local, tweeted, “My sources also name the suspect in this morning’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while.”

A 2013 article in the San Francisco Chronicle mentions Depape, although his name is spelled wrong. It describes him as a “hemp jewelry maker.” That article reported that Depape was the best man at the naked wedding of Gypsy Taub.

A 2008 article in the Oakland Tribune, accessed via Newspapers.com, reported that David Depape and Gypsy Taub have three children together.

2. Taub Described How the Couple Liked to Meet Their Neighbors

The article in the Tribune gave more details of the family life of Taub and Depape at the time.

Instead of cooking Thanksgiving dinner in their Berkeley home, Taub and Depape “chose to join 350 others at the Two Star Market for a community meal,” the article stated.

“We like to meet our neighbors,” Taub told the newspaper.

3. Taub Describes Herself as a Homeless Activist

Taub is a fan of Jerry Garcia.

On Facebook, Taub wrote, “I am the founder of Jerry Garcia Family Clinic (also known as Life on the Street Support Services).”

She also describes herself as “host at Mynakedtruth.tv” and “Founder at Jerry Garcia Family Healing Clinic” and writes that she “worked at EntheoRadio: Psychedelics, Shamanism & Conversations on Healing” and “Studied Psychedelics at Dead Tour.”

4. Taub Is From Moscow, Russia

Taub is Russia-born.

According to her Facebook page, Taub “went to Moscow School 45,” lives in Berkeley, California, and is from Moscow, Russia.

5. She Has Written About Being a ‘Body Freedom Activist’

In a 2013 blog post, Taub wrote about being a “body freedom activist. The post reads:

On July 20 body freedom activists had a protest against the nudity ban and a body freedom parade in the Castro. While at the previous protests we were illegally arrested, this time the police department left us alone. I suspect that the power brokers finally realized that everything they do that violates our constitutional rights will be used against them in our federal lawsuit against the City of San Francisco.

The post continues,

The parade was fun. We got a lot of encouraging comments, cheers, honks, handshakes. I can only remember one person flying off the handle about our nudity. It is interesting that every time someone expresses anger at the nudists they always act totally psychotic, in ways that would make you want to call psychiatric emergency. This is another blatant sign of how pathologically psychotic body shames makes people.

