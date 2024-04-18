Milwaukee County Teen Wanted in ‘Gruesome’ Triple Stabbing at Hales Corners Apartment Complex

Hales Corners police in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, are searching for a teenage suspect who is accused of stabbing three people at an apartment complex on the evening of April 16.

According to WTMJ-TV, citing Hales Corners police, the suspect is an 18-year-old man. His name was not released. WISN-TV reported that the three victims and the suspect are “family members.” However, other television stations reported only that the victims and suspect were known to each other.

Police confirmed to WTMJ that he’s accused of a triple stabbing in the Village of Hales Corners. According to WTMJ, the triple stabbing occurred on April 16 at 10:54 p.m. in the 10400 block of Plum Tree. According to Fox 6, that’s the location of the Plum Tree Apartments.

In the station’s broadcast, the Fox 6 journalist Aaron Maybin described it as a “bloody, violent, gruesome night.”

Heavy has contacted Hales Corners police for additional information. The suspect is from Milwaukee and is at large, according to Fox6. Hales Corners is a village of 7,674 people that is located in Milwaukee County near the City of Milwaukee.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Victims in the Triple Hales Corners Stabbing Were Described as a Woman & 2 Men

The victims, who survived the attack, were described as a woman, 42, and men ages 37 and 22, according to WTMJ-TV, which added that the 37-year-old male was in stable condition but “sustained serious injuries.” CBS58 reported that the other victims did not have life-threatening injuries. The victims were not named.

According to Fox 6, Hales Corners police found a shovel and a knife at the scene, but the suspect had already fled.

Fox 6 reported that the knife and shovel were “presumably involved in the incident.”

“There was a guy out here. He had got stabbed here, and his shirt was all bloody,” said Brian Roberts to Fox 6. “Supposedly the lady got stabbed in the leg, I think trying to break it up.”

A Neighbor Described the Triple Stabbing as ‘Quite Shocking’

Shannon Bopp, who lives in the apartment complex where the stabbings occurred, told WISN-12 that the stabbing incident shocked her.

“This is honestly the biggest thing that’s happened here,” Bopp told the television station. “We’ve had no issues here, so this is quite shocking.”

A neighbor also described the area near the apartment complex where the triple stabbing occurred as “quiet” to Fox 6 but said that things were getting worse and he was thinking of moving.

