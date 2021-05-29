Haney vs Linares Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Watch Haney vs Linares

Devin Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Haney vs Linares set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

If you’re in the United States, you can watch the fights on DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month and includes other live fights (more on that below) and an extensive on-demand library of boxing content.

Here’s the full rundown on how to watch a live stream of Haney vs Linares:

How to Watch Haney vs Linares Live Stream

Note: Haney vs Linares is included in a subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Download the DAZN app on your preferred streaming device (full list below) 3) Open the DAZN app 4) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 5) Select Haney vs Linares to start watching

Where Can You Watch Haney vs Linares?

If you have a subscription to DAZN, you can watch Haney vs Linares (and all the undercard fights) on any phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for DAZN:

Date Event Sat, May 29 Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares Sat, Jun 19 Jaime Munguia vs Maciej Sulecki

Haney vs Linares Preview

The undefeated Haney will be making his third title defense since winning the lightweight belt in September of 2019, with his last win coming in November of last year against Yuriorkis Gamboa. Now, he’ll face the toughest test of his young career against Linares.

“I’m very excited to be making my third world title defense against a great fighter like Jorge Linares, who will be the best fighter I will have ever faced in my career,” Haney said via press release.

“He’s a three-division world champion who has fought at the championship level for the past thirteen years…I grew up watching Linares, and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is incredible. Boxing fans around the world are eager to see me step up in competition which is great, and I know Linares is coming to fight. I’m ready to give the fans a spectacular performance. The better competition brings the best out of me. Against Linares, I’m going to show the world why I’m the king of the lightweight division.”

As the challenger, this will be a “prove it” bout for Linares. The 35-year-old was a world champion as a lightweight from 2014-2018, and he has won two fights in a row. He should be a formidable opponent for Haney, but he’s not overlooking his 22-year-old opponent.

“It’s a big fight and a new challenge for me. I have a lot of respect for Devin. He’s a young guy, a world champion, but on Saturday the respect goes, and I am ready for an amazing fight, and I hope he’s ready, too,” Linares said.

“He knows who he is fighting, a four-time world champion. I have a lot of experience and that’s the most important thing in this fight to win the fight. He doesn’t have that. He has talent, he has youth and hunger, and the belt,” he added.

There will be approximately 5,000 people in attendance for this bout. Here’s a look at the full card:

Haney vs Linares Full Card:

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares (title fight)

Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez

Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile

Khalil Coe vs. Nathaniel Tadd

Reshat Mati vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarata

Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel

Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs

