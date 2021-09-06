How to Watch ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Online

Lifetime’s third movie in their Royal Family dramatization series, “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” premieres Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Preview





Play



Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace | Official Trailer | September 6, 2021 Check out the official trailer of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premiering Labor Day Weekend only on Lifetime #HarryandMeghan Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son… 2021-07-15T18:59:49Z

This new Lifetime movie will cap off a Labor Day royal programming block that will include encores of previous Lifetime movies “William & Kate,” “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” and “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

In this third “Harry & Meghan” installment, Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton take over the roles of the as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It aims to explore “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will (Jordan Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Laura Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Steve Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

In the trailer, the fictionalized Prince William can be heard telling Kate that they must “let it be known who the real royals are,” while Meghan says to Harry, “We have to protect our family.”

In response, Harry vows, “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

The fictionalized Queen Elizabeth (Maggie Sullivun) appears, warning Harry that he has “fueled uncertainty,” while a royal aide tells Meghan, “The palace would prefer you to remain neutral.”

Also in the trailer, ahead of the famous interview the couple gave with Oprah Winfrey, Harry tells Meghan, “We need to let people hear our truth … [The Firm] is making out that we’re not part of this family.”

Dean is best known for his roles in “Marvel’s The Punisher” on Netflix and “Z: The Beginning of Everything” on Amazing. He has also appeared on TV in “High Maintenance,” “The Sinner,” “Bull,” and “Royal Pains,” and his Broadway credits include “Macbeth” and “American Psycho.”

Morton appeared on Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” TV series and the film “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker” on Netflix and had a recurring role on NBC’s “Manifest.” Her Broadway credits include “American Psycho,” “Memphis,” “Evit,” “Motown the Musical,” “The Secret of My Success,” and also the national touring company of “Flashdance.”

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” premieres Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.