How to Watch Harvard vs Holy Cross Football 2021

Harvard has a chance to start the season 3-0 as they take on Holy Cross (3-1) on Saturday at Fitton Field.

Harvard vs Holy Cross Preview

Harvard has the chance to start the season 3-0 but a trip to see Holy Cross won’t be easy. The Crimson have rolled to wins in their first two games by a combined score of 93-26, trouncing both Brown and Georgetown.

Harvard’s success has been propelled by its ground game, which has produced over 200 yards in the two games. That effort has been led by running back Aaron Shampklin, who has 304 yards and four touchdowns through two games.

“Number one is the [offensive line]. They’ve been doing a great job up front, opening holes. They make our lives easier,” Harvard RB Aidan Borguet — who has been Harvard’s second-leading rusher — told the Harvard Crimson. “And lastly, I think it’s our brotherhood in the room. We all love each other. We all wish the best for each other. There’s no selfishness. We see each other in the game and we’re rooting for each other. So I just think all that collectiveness between us is something that we’re all proud of and something that we look forward to come game day.”

Borguet knows they’re in for a test against Holy Cross, a team that has already had four games to find their rhythm,.

“They’re a great team, all around. All-American linebackers, great D-linemen. We’re just looking to play our game at the end of the day. It’s less about how well they’re going to play us, and more about how well we can execute our own schemes and our own plans,” Borguet said. “I think sticking to our reads, trusting our o-line, and just making the most out of the runs we can get. Not expecting the big one early, take what we can get and just continue to chip and chip until the five-yard gains start to turn to ten-yard gains.”

Holy Cross is coming off its largest win of the season as Harvard comes to town, having bested Monmouth 45-15. The Crusaders reeled off a 28-0 lead by half time and coasted the rest of the way.

“(Harvard) is really, really good,” head coach coach Bob Chesney said. “Their three running backs are unbelievable. We have not, and I don’t think we will, see a running back duo, let alone a trio, like this. With their offensive line and four tight ends, there is a lot to have to work through here.

“We’re playing our best football upfront right now,” Chesney added. “I do like our front seven. I also know this will be, by far, the biggest challenge we face up to this point. They have unbelievable running backs and offensive linemen and tight ends, and they do such a great job of dressing it up offensively with motions and shifts and backs jumping from side to side. Our guys are going to have to execute at a high level in the heat of the moment.”