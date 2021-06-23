Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in the Eastern Conference Finals, which kick off Wednesday, June 23 with Game 1 at Fiserv Forum.

Game 1 (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Bucks online:

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Hawks vs Bucks live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

TNT is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Hawks vs Bucks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Hawks vs Bucks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 Preview

In order to advance to the finals, the Bucks had to get past the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets first. While they disposed of the Heat in dominant fashion, sweeping them 4-0, they took it to the brink against James Harden and the Nets.

In a Game 7 for the ages, Milwaukee won in overtime, 115-111, led by a 50-point, 13 rebound performance by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who made it known after the game that he wasn’t satisfied.

“The job is not done,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve got to keep believing in ourselves. We’ve got to keep playing good basketball and take it game by game. The job is not done. We’re halfway through.”

“We’re definitely proud of where we are. We put a lot of work in to get to this point,” center Brook Lopez added. “But, you know, our goal this season at the beginning of the season wasn’t just to make it to the Eastern Conference finals. Obviously we want to win a championship.”

Hawks standout Trae Young will be a matchup problem for Milwaukee, and if the Bucks want to win this series, they’ll need to account for him constantly. They’ll also need far more production out of their bench, as guard Pat Connaughton was the only player on Milwaukee’s bench to score a point in Game 7. That won’t cut it against this determined and plucky Hawks team.

Young is averaging 29.1 points and 10.4 assists per game throughout the playoffs, and he was instrumental in the No. 5 seed Hawks upsetting the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, winning 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Milwaukee is the favorite heading into the series, but overlooking Young and company hasn’t resulted in good things for opponents so far this postseason, so the Bucks had better bring their ‘A’ game.

“He’s fearless, so the opponents, they have to guard for that. He will take a shot if he’s open, regardless of how many shots he has missed. He really stretches the defense,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said about his superstar, who, for his part, says his team will be ready for Milwaukee.

“The confidence is still there,” Young added. “The confidence is going to remain the same. We’re happy we made it to the Eastern Conference finals, but we’re not satisfied. So it’s great that we’re here, but we’ve still got some games to win.”

