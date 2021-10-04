How to Watch Hawks vs Heat Preseason Game Online

The Atlanta Hawks will head to FTX Arena in Miami to face the Miami Heat on Monday, October 4, in NBA preseason action.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Hawks vs Heat preseason game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Hawks vs Heat live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Hawks vs Heat live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming option with NBA TV, and you can get your first month (Sling Orange + Sports Extra) for $21:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Hawks vs Heat live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Hawks vs Heat live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Hawks vs Heat Preseason Preview

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been mum so far about how much his players will play during the preseason, particularly the ones who have been recovering from injuries. Thus, the likes of Clint Capella, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter may play a little — or they may not play at all. The team hopes to have Capela back by the start of the season, so the odds of him seeing action are slim.

“I was still able to be efficient last year, but this year, if I’m able to avoid playing through the pain and if it means I have to warm up a little bit more before games, it would be beneficial to me,” Capela said, via The Athletic. “Right now, I’m just trying to be smart and have the Achilles heal as much as possible. I’m just going to be patient and do whatever needs to be done.

When fully healthy, Trae Young and Huerter will likely form the backcourt, while Bogdanovicc, John Collins and Capela should fill out the rest of the starting lineup. The Hawks finished with a 41-31 mark last season, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

On the other side, the Heat had a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last year when they lost to Milwaukee in the first round. They finished 6th overall in the East with a 40-32 mark, but were swept in four games by Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

The Heat added Kyle Lowry this offseason, and the team is hoping his addition will help them get more points off turnovers, as Lowry’s former team, the Raptors, led the NBA in that category last year.

“His pace is one of the things that I dreaded the most competing against him because it was unpredictable and unscripted moments that you can’t really scheme against. And his level of IQ and skill level in those moments is as good as anybody in the league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said about Lowry, per The Miami Herald.

Lowry, along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and P.J. Tucker should form the starting lineup once the regular season starts, and considering that, the likes of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala could see increased minutes this preseason in order to determine depth coming off the bench. Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, and Dewayne Dedmon should see some minutes, as well.