Herschel Walker Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Herschel Walker has four children, and his fatherhood has become an issue in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Walker is locked in a heated battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. He is running as a Republican.

The best-known of Walker’s children is his son Christian Walker, a social media influencer who has been calling his dad out on social media.

Walker has three additional kids.

Here’s what you need to know about Herschel Walker’s children:

1. Christian Walker Accused His Father of Lying & Being an Absent Father in a Dramatic Video

On October 4, 2022, Christian posted a video to Twitter with the caption, "I've stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn't want involvement. Don't you dare test my authenticity."

On October 4, 2022, Christian posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

In the video, Christian, 22, unloaded on his father. He said he was silent when “the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out my father Herschel Walker had all of these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised, and you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence, surprise, because it affected me.”

Christian declared: “Family values people. He has four kids four different women, wasn’t in the house raising any one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

He accused Herschel Walker of telling “lie after lie after lie.”

Continued Christian: “The abortion part drops yesterday. It’s literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts whatever. He gets on Twitter; he lies about it. Okay, I am done. Done. Everything has been a lie.”

Christian criticized people on the right and left. He said that people on the right “have all been calling,” and asking, “‘Is this true about your dad; we are not going to win Georgia,'” but he said people on the left criticized him too, acting like “I’m responsible for all of the things he’s done….I am saying this behavior is atrocious. Don’t come for me. You don’t have to like my politics.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life, you have no idea what me and my mom have survived,” said Christian. “We could have ended this on day one. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I am just saying don’t lie. Don’t lie on my mom and don’t lie on me and don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed, and act like you’re some moral family man. You should all care about that conservatives.”

Christian said “we were told at the beginning” that Herschel was going to get ahead of his past.

“He didn’t do any of that,” he alleged. “Everything’s been a lie; everything has been downplayed. Everything has been cutting corners.” He said that’s coming at the expense of his mom and him, who were “chased down by the media. We’re terrorized. All these different things. People are questioning my authenticity.”

He said he wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t “all these lies every day.”

The video has had more than 3.6 million views on Twitter alone.

The criticism did not stop.

On October 5, 2022, Christian tweeted, "Wear a condom, damn."

On October 5, 2022, Christian tweeted, “Wear a condom, damn.”

2. Daily Beast Accused Walker of Having a ‘Secret Son’

The Daily Beast posted an expose accusing Herschel Walker of having a “secret son” he had not publicly disclosed. The article noted that Walker has excoriated absent fathers.

The Daily Beast did not name that son but alleged the boy “has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.”

According to Daily Beast, the child’s mother, who lives with the boy far away from Herschel’s residence, “had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.”

The Daily Beast reported that the boy receives presents from Walker, but Walker doesn’t take a direct parenting role in his life.

Walker’s campaign told Daily Beast: “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

3. Walker Has Two Other Children

After the article on the supposed “secret son,” The Daily Beast wrote a second story, reporting that Walker also had two additional children.

The New York Times followed up on that report, confirming that Walker also has “a 13-year-old child and an adult daughter.”

The Times reported that “it is unclear” how involved Walker was in the lives of those children. As for child support, his campaign manager told The Times that Walker “has honored all obligations.”

4. Walker Told the New York Times, of His Four Kids, ‘I Support Them All & Love Them All’

In a statement to The New York Times, Herschel Walker confirmed he has four kids, but he pushed back at narratives implying they are "undisclosed" or "secret."

In a statement to The New York Times, Herschel Walker confirmed he has four kids, but he pushed back at narratives implying they are “undisclosed” or “secret.”

“I have four children,” Walker said in a statement to The New York Times. “Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children.”

He added: “Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics — but leave my kids alone.”

5. A Woman Accused Walker of Paying for Her Abortion, Which Walker Denies

Walker was "accused of encouraging and paying for an ex-girlfriend's 2009 abortion," according to Politico. He is pro-life. That account was also first posted by The Daily Beast.

Walker was “accused of encouraging and paying for an ex-girlfriend’s 2009 abortion,” according to Politico. He is pro-life. That account was also first posted by The Daily Beast.

According to The New York Times, “A woman who has said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, paid for her abortion in 2009 told The New York Times that he urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. They ended their relationship after she refused.”

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she said. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life,” the anonymous woman told The Times.

Walker has denied the woman’s account of the abortion.

Herschel Walker is currently married to wife Julie Blanchard.

