How to Watch Home Economics Streaming Online 2021

The latest family sitcom coming to TV is Home Economics, premiering Wednesday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Home Economics streaming online for free:

‘Home Economics’ Preview

"Home Economics" Premieres WEDNESDAY APR 7 8:30|7:30c on ABC!Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. The series stars Topher… 2021-02-26T20:38:44Z

ABC has become the premier destination for family comedies in recent years and “Home Economics” is the latest entry in the genre. “That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace producers and stars in the series that chronicles the “heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings,” according to the ABC press release.

The description continues, “One is the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.”

The show stars Grace as Tom Hayworth, the middle and middle-class sibling; Caitlin McGee as Sarah Hayworth, the eldest sibling barely making ends meet; and Jimmy Tatro as Connor Hayworth, the youngest and most affluent sibling as the owner of a private equity firm.

Tom is married to Marina (Karla Souza). Sarah is married to Denise (Sasheer Zamata), with whom she has two children. And Connor has a daughter named Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman). The series co-stars Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, Nora Dunn, Phil Reeves, and Lidia Porto.

After the pilot episode introduces all of the characters, the second episode, airing April 14, is titled “Mermaid Taffeta Wedding Dress, $1,999.” Its description teases, “The Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags. When Connor enlists Tom’s help to write and re-write a wedding toast, things take an unexpected turn between the brothers. Sarah realizes Denise is upset they never had a real wedding, while Marina meticulously plans her drinking schedule for a night out without the kids.”

Episode three is called “Bounce House Rental, $250.” It airs April 21 and its description teases, “Connor invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover to cheer up his daughter, Gretchen. Meanwhile, Tom is determined to prove he can be a fun uncle too.”

“Home Economics” airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

